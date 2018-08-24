Log in
PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC (PAM)
08/23 05:35:26 pm
272 GBp   +1.12%
09:47aPREMIER ASSET M : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/10PREMIER ASSET M : Trading Statement
PU
06/29PREMIER ASSET M : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
Premier Asset Management : Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/24/2018 | 09:47am CEST

24 August 2018

Premier Asset Management Group PLC

('Premier' or the 'Company')

Notification of Transaction - Director/PDMR shareholding

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (AIM: PAM) today announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.02p each (the 'Shares') undertaken by a director, as a result of the transfer of the individual's SIPP to a new pension provider. There has been no change of beneficial ownership as a result of the transfer of legal title of the Shares from HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited to TD Waterhouse Nominees (Europe) Limited.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail

Enquiries:

Premier Asset Management Group PLC

Tel: 01483 306090

Mike O'Shea

Numis Securities Limited

(NOMAD and Broker)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Kevin Cruickshank

Charles Farquhar

Liberum Capital Limited

(Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 3100 2000

Richard Crawley

Jamie Richards

Smithfield Consultants

(Financial PR)

Tel: 020 3047 2544

John Kiely

Andrew Wilde

About Premier

Premier is a fast-growing UK retail asset management group with a focus on delivering good investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. Premier had £6.8 billion of assets under management as at 30 June 2018.

LEI Number: 213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael O'Shea

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, classified as PDMR of Premier Asset Management Group PLC

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Premier Asset Management Group PLC

b)

LEI

213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.02p each in Premier Asset Management Group PLC.

ISIN: GB00BZB2KR63

b)

Nature of the transaction

Re-registration of ordinary shares to a new SIPP provider

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price- nil

Volume: 275,000

d)

Aggregated information

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

23 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Premier Asset Management Group plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:46:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 51,5 M
EBIT 2018 19,2 M
Net income 2018 14,0 M
Finance 2018 22,3 M
Yield 2018 4,00%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,03x
EV / Sales 2019 4,22x
Capitalization 281 M
Chart PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Asset Management Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,95  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Patrick O'Shea Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Andrew Vogel Non-Executive Chairman
Neil MacPherson Group Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Luke Anton Wiseman Non-Executive Director
Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC14.29%361
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP13.37%43 912
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP9.65%28 261
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.44%19 469
AMUNDI-13.15%14 024
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN20.42%13 063
