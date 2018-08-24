Premier Asset Management : Director/PDMR Shareholding

24 August 2018

Premier Asset Management Group PLC

('Premier' or the 'Company')

Notification of Transaction - Director/PDMR shareholding

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (AIM: PAM) today announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.02p each (the 'Shares') undertaken by a director, as a result of the transfer of the individual's SIPP to a new pension provider. There has been no change of beneficial ownership as a result of the transfer of legal title of the Shares from HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited to TD Waterhouse Nominees (Europe) Limited.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail

Premier Asset Management Group PLC Tel: 01483 306090 Mike O'Shea Numis Securities Limited (NOMAD and Broker) Tel: 020 7260 1000 Kevin Cruickshank Charles Farquhar Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Tel: 020 3100 2000 Richard Crawley Jamie Richards Smithfield Consultants (Financial PR) Tel: 020 3047 2544 John Kiely Andrew Wilde

About Premier

Premier is a fast-growing UK retail asset management group with a focus on delivering good investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. Premier had £6.8 billion of assets under management as at 30 June 2018.

LEI Number: 213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them