Premier Asset Management : Director/PDMR Shareholding

24 August 2018
Premier Asset Management Group PLC
('Premier' or the 'Company')
Notification of Transaction - Director/PDMR shareholding
Premier Asset Management Group PLC (AIM: PAM) today announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.02p each (the 'Shares') undertaken by a director, as a result of the transfer of the individual's SIPP to a new pension provider. There has been no change of beneficial ownership as a result of the transfer of legal title of the Shares from HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited to TD Waterhouse Nominees (Europe) Limited.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail
Enquiries:
|
Premier Asset Management Group PLC
|
Tel: 01483 306090
Mike O'Shea
|
Numis Securities Limited
(NOMAD and Broker)
|
Tel: 020 7260 1000
Kevin Cruickshank
Charles Farquhar
|
Liberum Capital Limited
(Joint Broker)
|
Tel: 020 3100 2000
Richard Crawley
Jamie Richards
|
Smithfield Consultants
(Financial PR)
|
Tel: 020 3047 2544
John Kiely
Andrew Wilde
About Premier
Premier is a fast-growing UK retail asset management group with a focus on delivering good investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. Premier had £6.8 billion of assets under management as at 30 June 2018.
LEI Number: 213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail:
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michael O'Shea
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer, classified as PDMR of Premier Asset Management Group PLC
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Premier Asset Management Group PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 0.02p each in Premier Asset Management Group PLC.
ISIN: GB00BZB2KR63
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Re-registration of ordinary shares to a new SIPP provider
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price- nil
Volume: 275,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
23 August 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Disclaimer
Premier Asset Management Group plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:46:01 UTC