Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier Asset Management Group PLC    PAM   GB00BZB2KR63

PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC

(PAM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/25 03:00:00 am
185.5 GBp   +0.54%
02:53aPREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Miton Group Plc
PU
02:53aPREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8 (DD) - Miton Group Plc
PU
09/23PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Premier Asset Management Group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier Asset Management : Form 8 (DD) - Miton Group Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 02:53am EDT

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

David Barron

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Miton Group plc

(d) Status of person making the disclosure:

e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree)

Person acting in concert with the offeree, Miton Group plc

(e) Date dealing undertaken:

24 September 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security:

ORDINARY SHARES

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

569,939

0.33

Nil

0.000

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

0.000

Nil

0.000

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Nil

0.000

Nil

0.000

TOTAL:

569,939

0.33

Nil

0.000

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

ORDINARY SHARES

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

Interests held as awards over Miton relevant securities under the Miton Management Equity Incentive Plan.

Name

Ordinary Shares
(awards granted)

Percentage of issued share capital of Miton (%)

Exercise Period

Strike Price (pence per share)

David Barron

1,250,000

0.72%

31-Mar-18 to 30-Apr-21

57.1875

David Barron

750,000

0.43%

31-Mar-17 to 30-Apr-21

50.3250

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

ORDINARY SHARES

PARTNERSHIP SHARES ACQUIRED UNDER MITON'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

275

54.5p

ORDINARY SHARES

MATCHING SHARES AWARDED UNDER MITON'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

275

NIL

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

25 September 2019

Contact name:

Catriona Fletcher

Telephone number:

0203 714 1500

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Premier Asset Management Group plc published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 06:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT G
02:53aPREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Miton Group Plc
PU
02:53aPREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8 (DD) - Miton Group Plc
PU
09/23PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Premier Asset Management Group
PU
09/19PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Premier Asset Management Group PLC
PU
09/19PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Premier Asset Management Group
PU
09/18PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Southbrook Group Limited
PU
09/18PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Posting of Shareholder Circular
PU
09/17PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Premier Asset Management Group
PU
09/17PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Posting of Scheme Document
PU
09/16PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Premier Asset Management Group plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 50,8 M
EBIT 2019 20,2 M
Net income 2019 11,3 M
Finance 2019 22,2 M
Yield 2019 5,64%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,24x
EV / Sales2020 2,94x
Capitalization 187 M
Chart PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Asset Management Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 226,50  GBp
Last Close Price 184,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Patrick O'Shea Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Andrew Vogel Non-Executive Chairman
Neil MacPherson Group Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Luke Anton Wiseman Non-Executive Director
Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC3.07%233
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC77.12%35 253
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC24.39%27 052
LEGAL & GENERAL6.41%18 504
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-4.15%14 647
AMUNDI34.86%13 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group