Premier Asset Management : Trading Statement

10 January 2019

Premier Asset Management Group PLC

('Premier' or the 'Company')

Q1 Trading update

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (AIM: PAM) today announces a first quarter trading update for the three months to 31 December 2018.

Highlights

· Assets under management (AUM) were £6.4 billion as at 31 December 2018 (31 December 2017: £6.4 billion)

· Total net inflows for the quarter of £65 million (3 months to 31 December 2017: £237 million)

· Twenty third successive quarter of positive net inflows

· Total net inflows of £562 million for the rolling twelve months to 31 December 2018 (rolling twelve months to 31 December 2017: £843 million)

· Continued strong relative investment performance net of all fund charges*:

o Over three years to 31 December 2018: 77% of AUM were above median

o Over five years to 31 December 2018: 84% of AUM were above median

· Quarterly dividend per share declared of 1.70p vs 1.65p for the same period last year

*Performance figures represent 82% of Premier's total AUM as at 31 December 2018 and exclude absolute return funds, investment trusts and segregated mandates. Figures are shown relative to respective Investment Association sectors. Source: FE Analytics, data to 31 December 2018. Net income reinvested. Data shown net of all fund charges. C share class, or, where a C share class was not available for the full time period, the pre RDR bundled or equivalent retail share class has been used for the period the C share class was not available.

Mike O'Shea, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'It has been a challenging quarter, with subdued net inflows against a background of economic and political uncertainty, and market volatility. Over the period the UK equity market fell 9.6% and global stock markets fell 10.5%1. We believe the continued uncertain environment is driving nervousness amongst investors generally. However, we are confident our strong distribution capabilities, coupled with our continued strategy of focusing on active management of relevant investment products, including our twelve multi-asset funds and range of income funds, mean we continue to be well placed for the future.'

1Source: FE Analytics, data from 30 September 2018 to 31 December 2018. UK equities: FTSE 100 Index. Global equities: FTSE All World Index. Currency: GBP, total return.

Quarterly AUM reconciliation

Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Ended 31-Mar Ended 30-Jun Ended 30-Sep Ended 31-Dec £m £m £m £m Opening AUM 6,446.2 6,365.3 6,772.9 6,865.5 - Sales 564.0 585.2 518.7 466.3 - Redemptions (389.5) (383.2) (398.4) (401.5) - Net sales 174.5 202.0 120.3 64.8 - Performance (255.4) 205.6 (27.7) (486.4) Closing AUM 6,365.3 6,772.9 6,865.5 6,443.9

Dividend

The Board of Premier has approved the payment of an interim dividend of 1.70 pence per share for the three-month period ended 31 December 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 31 January 2019 and the associated record date will be 1 February 2019. The payment date will be 8 March 2019.

