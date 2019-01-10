Log in
PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC (PAM)
01/09 11:35:11 am
182 GBp   +7.37%
Premier Asset Management : Trading Statement

01/10/2019 | 02:13am EST

10 January 2019

Premier Asset Management Group PLC

('Premier' or the 'Company')

Q1 Trading update

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (AIM: PAM) today announces a first quarter trading update for the three months to 31 December 2018.

Highlights

· Assets under management (AUM) were £6.4 billion as at 31 December 2018 (31 December 2017: £6.4 billion)

· Total net inflows for the quarter of £65 million (3 months to 31 December 2017: £237 million)

· Twenty third successive quarter of positive net inflows

· Total net inflows of £562 million for the rolling twelve months to 31 December 2018 (rolling twelve months to 31 December 2017: £843 million)

· Continued strong relative investment performance net of all fund charges*:

o Over three years to 31 December 2018: 77% of AUM were above median

o Over five years to 31 December 2018: 84% of AUM were above median

· Quarterly dividend per share declared of 1.70p vs 1.65p for the same period last year

*Performance figures represent 82% of Premier's total AUM as at 31 December 2018 and exclude absolute return funds, investment trusts and segregated mandates. Figures are shown relative to respective Investment Association sectors. Source: FE Analytics, data to 31 December 2018. Net income reinvested. Data shown net of all fund charges. C share class, or, where a C share class was not available for the full time period, the pre RDR bundled or equivalent retail share class has been used for the period the C share class was not available.

Mike O'Shea, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'It has been a challenging quarter, with subdued net inflows against a background of economic and political uncertainty, and market volatility. Over the period the UK equity market fell 9.6% and global stock markets fell 10.5%1. We believe the continued uncertain environment is driving nervousness amongst investors generally. However, we are confident our strong distribution capabilities, coupled with our continued strategy of focusing on active management of relevant investment products, including our twelve multi-asset funds and range of income funds, mean we continue to be well placed for the future.'

1Source: FE Analytics, data from 30 September 2018 to 31 December 2018. UK equities: FTSE 100 Index. Global equities: FTSE All World Index. Currency: GBP, total return.

Quarterly AUM reconciliation

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Ended 31-Mar

Ended 30-Jun

Ended 30-Sep

Ended 31-Dec

£m

£m

£m

£m

Opening AUM

6,446.2

6,365.3

6,772.9

6,865.5

- Sales

564.0

585.2

518.7

466.3

- Redemptions

(389.5)

(383.2)

(398.4)

(401.5)

- Net sales

174.5

202.0

120.3

64.8

- Performance

(255.4)

205.6

(27.7)

(486.4)

Closing AUM

6,365.3

6,772.9

6,865.5

6,443.9

Dividend

The Board of Premier has approved the payment of an interim dividend of 1.70 pence per share for the three-month period ended 31 December 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 31 January 2019 and the associated record date will be 1 February 2019. The payment date will be 8 March 2019.

Enquiries:

Premier Asset Management Group PLC

Tel: 01483 306090

Mike O'Shea

Numis Securities Limited

(NOMAD and Broker)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Kevin Cruickshank

Charles Farquhar

Liberum Capital Limited

(Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 3100 2000

Richard Crawley

Jamie Richards

Smithfield Consultants

(Financial PR)

Tel: 020 3047 2544

John Kiely

Andrew Wilde

Note to editors

About Premier

Premier is a fast-growing UK retail asset management group with a focus on delivering good investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. Premier had £6.4 billion of assets under management as at 31 December 2018.

LEI Number: 213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85

Disclaimer

Premier Asset Management Group plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 07:08:04 UTC
