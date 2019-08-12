CEO, William Hartman, Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their New Joint Venture and Upcoming Anti-Addiction Patch

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) ("the Company"), a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. President and CEO, William Hartman, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly commented on the Company's recent announcements and asked for an update on their current projects. Hartman explained that the latest development is the Company's limited joint venture with three other companies, New Earth Development, RushNet Inc., and XYZ Hemp, Inc. "We've decided to work together on an anti-addiction patch. That's huge news for us, because we have no competition in this arena.", explained Hartman. He also shared that the Company has received interest from defense organizations for their PTSD treatment program and the development of the anti-addiction patch.

The patch involves the combination of hemp oil and the Company's patented anti-addiction formula, and is made to last 7-10 days.

Hartman then explained that the Company previously developed a line of products with "CBD" in the name, but ran into problems with the lettering and has since reformulated their marketing of these products. The Company also secured an agreement in Brazil, but cannot move forward with the project until the lettering of their products is fixed. Until then, the Company is focusing on their anti-addiction patch.

Hartman explained that the Company is also considering additional joint ventures and acquisitions that will be beneficial to their growth.

Jolly then asked when the anti-addiction patch will be available on the market. Hartman explained that the Company expects to begin manufacturing the product within the next three months and expects a substantial amount of growth after its release. "It's going to be a huge product.", stated Hartman.

To close the interview, Hartman shared that the Company has faced several challenges over the past year, but has risen to overcome them. Hartman also expressed his excitement about the Company's current projects and the opportunities that they represent.

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our websites: http://www.premierbiomedical.com and http://www.painreliefmeds.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Contact:

William A. Hartman

President and CEO

Premier Biomedical Inc.

(724) 633-7033

w.hartman@premierbiomedical.com

www.premierbiomedical.com/

