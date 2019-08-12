Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Premier Biomedical Inc    

PREMIER BIOMEDICAL INC
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEO, William Hartman, Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their New Joint Venture and Upcoming Anti-Addiction Patch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 08:35am EDT

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) ("the Company"), a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. President and CEO, William Hartman, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly commented on the Company's recent announcements and asked for an update on their current projects. Hartman explained that the latest development is the Company's limited joint venture with three other companies, New Earth Development, RushNet Inc., and XYZ Hemp, Inc. "We've decided to work together on an anti-addiction patch. That's huge news for us, because we have no competition in this arena.", explained Hartman. He also shared that the Company has received interest from defense organizations for their PTSD treatment program and the development of the anti-addiction patch.

The patch involves the combination of hemp oil and the Company's patented anti-addiction formula, and is made to last 7-10 days.

Hartman then explained that the Company previously developed a line of products with "CBD" in the name, but ran into problems with the lettering and has since reformulated their marketing of these products. The Company also secured an agreement in Brazil, but cannot move forward with the project until the lettering of their products is fixed. Until then, the Company is focusing on their anti-addiction patch.

Hartman explained that the Company is also considering additional joint ventures and acquisitions that will be beneficial to their growth.

Jolly then asked when the anti-addiction patch will be available on the market. Hartman explained that the Company expects to begin manufacturing the product within the next three months and expects a substantial amount of growth after its release. "It's going to be a huge product.", stated Hartman.

To close the interview, Hartman shared that the Company has faced several challenges over the past year, but has risen to overcome them. Hartman also expressed his excitement about the Company's current projects and the opportunities that they represent.

To hear William Hartman's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7339062-william-hartman-ceo-of-premier-biomedical-inc-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-discuss-their-new 

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our websites: http://www.premierbiomedical.com and http://www.painreliefmeds.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Contact:

William A. Hartman
President and CEO
Premier Biomedical Inc.
(724) 633-7033
w.hartman@premierbiomedical.com
www.premierbiomedical.com/

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:
Stock Day Media
602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46845


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER BIOMEDICAL INC
08:35aCEO, William Hartman, Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their New Joint ..
NE
08/06PREMIER BIOMEDICAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/10PREMIER BIOMEDICAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistere..
AQ
06/24PREMIER BIOMEDICAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistere..
AQ
04/29PREMIER BIOMEDICAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistere..
AQ
04/22PREMIER BIOMEDICAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistere..
AQ
04/15PREMIER BIOMEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
04/03PREMIER BIOMEDICAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistere..
AQ
02/20Uptick Newswire Hosts Premier Biomedical, Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Di..
GL
2018Uptick Newswire Hosts the CEO of Premier Biomedical, Inc. to Talk About Excit..
GL
More news
Chart PREMIER BIOMEDICAL INC
Duration : Period :
Premier Biomedical Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
William A. Hartman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell S. Felder Chairman
Heidi H. Carl CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Patricio F. Reyes Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jay Rosen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER BIOMEDICAL INC1
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC34.29%30 560
LONZA GROUP35.61%26 386
INCYTE CORPORATION28.62%17 590
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%16 355
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION87.46%15 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group