Premier Financial Corp. : to Release Second Quarter Earnings on July 28 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on July 29

07/15/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) announced today that it intends to report second quarter results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.PremierFinCorp.com and at major financial information sites.

At 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Premier Financial Corp. will host a conference call at which Donald P. Hileman, CEO, Gary M. Small, President and Paul D. Nungester, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss the second quarter results. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-444-1726.

Internet access to the call is also available (in listen-only mode) at the following URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pfc200729.html

The replay of the conference call will be available at www.PremierFinCorp.com until 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. For those without internet access, the earnings release will be available by fax or mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Premier Financial Corp. Investor Relations at 419-782-5104.

About Premier Financial Corp.

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as Home Savings Bank). First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown, Ohio. For more information, visit the company’s website at PremierFinCorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
