Premier Foods Plc

PREMIER FOODS PLC

(PFD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/14 11:35:13 am
37.2 GBp   +2.06%
02:44aPREMIER FOODS : drops plans to sell dessert brand Ambrosia
RE
02:15aFURTHER RE : Update on potential Ambrosia Disposal
PU
02/14PREMIER FOODS : Application for Block Listing
PU
News 
Official Publications

Further re: Update on potential Ambrosia Disposal

02/15/2019 | 02:15am EST

Further re: Update on potential Ambrosia Disposal

Released : 15/02/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 1906Q

Premier Foods plc 15 February 2019

15 February 2019

Premier Foods plc (the "Company")

On 13 November 2018, Premier Foods announced that it was engaged in discussions with third parties regarding the potential disposal of its Ambrosia brand. A number of parties expressed interest in the business, and since the New Year the Company has been engaged in detailed discussions with a small group of potential buyers.

The Board has concluded that in the present business climate the process will not result in a satisfactory financial outcome. As a result,

these discussions have now concluded.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

Alastair Murray, Acting Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 1727 815 850

Richard Godden, Director of Investor Relations & Treasury

+44 (0) 1727 815 850

Media:

Maitland

Clinton Manning

+44 (0) 20 7379 5151

Joanna Davidson

+44 (0) 20 7379 5151

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Premier Foods plc published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 07:11:10 UTC
