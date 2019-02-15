Further re: Update on potential Ambrosia Disposal

Premier Foods plc

Premier Foods plc (the "Company")

On 13 November 2018, Premier Foods announced that it was engaged in discussions with third parties regarding the potential disposal of its Ambrosia brand. A number of parties expressed interest in the business, and since the New Year the Company has been engaged in detailed discussions with a small group of potential buyers.

The Board has concluded that in the present business climate the process will not result in a satisfactory financial outcome. As a result,

