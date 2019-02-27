Premier Foods : An Egg-cellent Easter with new Cadbury Creme Egg Cupcakes

This year, Cadbury Cakes has merged two Easter classics in one. For those bored of the traditional hollow egg, or already a fan of the much-loved Crème Egg, NEW Cadbury Crème Egg Cupcakes are the perfect addition to the Easter basket.

Combining the classic gooey centre of a Crème Egg with spongy chocolate cake, the brand new cupcakes are sure to hit the spot. Each one comes complete with a swirl of vanilla buttercream frosting, topped with a yellow icing drizzle and shards of milk chocolate.



Fortunately, egg-cited fans don't have to wait until the Easter Bunny comes hopping down their street as the new cupcakes can be found on the shelves of all major supermarkets now until Easter weekend.



Available to buy in a pack of two, the chocolatey delights are the perfect seasonal delight to tuck in to after a long day.



For egg-stra special occasions or perhaps to share the joy with friends and family this Easter, the cupcakes are also available as a 12 piece platter, including a mix of Cadbury Crème Egg Cupcakes and Mini Egg Cupcakes.