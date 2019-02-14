Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier Foods Plc    PFD   GB00B7N0K053

PREMIER FOODS PLC

(PFD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/14 05:06:07 am
36.725 GBp   +0.75%
04:12aPREMIER FOODS : Application for Block Listing
PU
02/10PREMIER FOODS : says CEO Darby will get at least 1 million pound exit deal
RE
02/01PREMIER FOODS : Holding(s) in Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Premier Foods : Application for Block Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 04:12am EST

Application for Block Listing

Released : 14/02/2019 09:00

RNS Number : 0100Q Premier Foods plc 14 February 2019

Premier Foods plc ("Premier Foods" or the "Company")

14 February 2019

Application for Block Listing

Premier Foods announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 4,000,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ("Shares") in relation to the Premier Foods 2014 Sharesave Plan to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List.

It is expected that admission of these Shares will become effective on 15 February 2019. The Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Shares of the Company and will be allotted from time to time in connection with the exercise of awards under the Premier Foods 2014 Sharesave Plan.

For further information please contact:

Simon Rose, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0) 1727 815 850

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ALSGIGDDSSBBGCS

Disclaimer

Premier Foods plc published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 09:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER FOODS PLC
04:12aPREMIER FOODS : Application for Block Listing
PU
02/10PREMIER FOODS : says CEO Darby will get at least 1 million pound exit deal
RE
02/05ALMARAI COMPANY : Announces the Acquisition of 100% shares in Premier Foods LLC.
AQ
02/05ALMARAI : Saudi Almarai acquires 100pc stake in Premier Foods
AQ
02/04ALMARAI : acquires Premier Foods at SAR 108m
AQ
02/04ALMARAI COMPANY : Announces the Acquisition of 100% shares in Premier Foods LLC.
AQ
02/01PREMIER FOODS : Holding(s) in Company
PU
02/01JOHN PAULSON : Activist investor Paulson raises stake in Britain's Premier Foods
RE
01/18PREMIER FOODS : No cakewalk for Premier Foods as sales fall
AQ
01/17PREMIER FOODS : sticks to full-year profit view as third-quarter revenue dips
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 831 M
EBIT 2019 115 M
Net income 2019 38,1 M
Debt 2019 477 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,18
P/E ratio 2020 7,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 307 M
Chart PREMIER FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Foods Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,45  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alastair Sholto Neil Murray CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Hamill Non-Executive Chairman
Jennifer Charlina Ellsworth Laing Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian S. Krieger Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela Powell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER FOODS PLC10.45%394
NESTLÉ8.27%263 002
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL18.79%68 670
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.78%58 667
DANONE5.89%50 302
GENERAL MILLS15.15%26 758
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.