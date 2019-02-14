Premier Foods : Application for Block Listing

Application for Block Listing

Released : 14/02/2019 09:00

RNS Number : 0100Q Premier Foods plc 14 February 2019

Premier Foods plc ("Premier Foods" or the "Company")

14 February 2019

Application for Block Listing

Premier Foods announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 4,000,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ("Shares") in relation to the Premier Foods 2014 Sharesave Plan to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List.

It is expected that admission of these Shares will become effective on 15 February 2019. The Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Shares of the Company and will be allotted from time to time in connection with the exercise of awards under the Premier Foods 2014 Sharesave Plan.

For further information please contact:

Simon Rose, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0) 1727 815 850

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ALSGIGDDSSBBGCS