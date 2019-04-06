Premier Foods : Ex-Weetabix chief Turrell approached about top job at Premier Foods - Sky News

Turrell, who had overseen Weetabix's 1.4 billion pound sale to America's Post Holdings Inc, has explored a number of private equity-backed deals since stepping down as Weetabix chief, Sky News said.

No-one at Premier Foods could immediately be reached for comment.

Premier Foods, maker of Oxo cubes, Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy, said in November its then CEO Gavin Darby was stepping down after pressure from an activist investor, having failed to halt a share price slide since a proposed takeover fell through two years ago.

The company said in February it would review options to boost shareholder value following talks with top investors.

