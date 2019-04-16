Log in
Premier Foods : Notification of Results

04/16/2019

Notification of Results

Released : 16/04/2019

RNS Number : 2628W Premier Foods plc

16 April 2019

Premier Foods plc

16 April 2019

Notification of Results

Premier Foods will announce its Preliminary results for the 52 weeks ended 30 March 2019 on Tuesday, 14 May 2019. A presentation for analysts and investors will be webcast live at 9:00am, and hosted by Alastair Murray, Acting CEO and Chief Financial Officer. A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company's website later in the day.

A conference call for bond investors and analysts will take place on Tuesday 14 May 2019 at 1:30pm. To register for this call, current and prospective bond investors and analysts please e‐mail investor.relations@premierfoods.co.uk.

Investors and analysts:

Richard Godden, Director of Investor Relations & Treasury

+44 (0) 1727 815 850

Media enquiries:

Maitland

+44 (0) 20 7379 5151

Clinton Manning

Joanna Davidson

~ Ends ~

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NORUVONRKKASAAR

Disclaimer

Premier Foods plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:17:02 UTC
