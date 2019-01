The company had said in November that Darby would step down on Jan. 31, following pressure from activist hedge fund Oasis Management.

The Oxo-cube maker said its third-quarter revenue fell 2.2 percent, on lower sales at its lower margin non-branded Sweet Treats unit, but stuck to its forecast for full-year trading profit and adjusted earnings per share.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)