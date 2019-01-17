Log in
PREMIER FOODS PLC (PFD)
01/17 04:29:09 am
34.475 GBp   +1.25%
Premier Foods : sticks to full-year profit view as third-quarter revenue dips

01/17/2019 | 03:35am EST
An illustration of a Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewell

(Reuters) - Mr Kipling cakes maker Premier Foods Plc stuck to its full-year profit forecast even though logistics issues and oversupply dented overall sales in the third quarter.

The maker of Bisto gravy and Oxo-cube also named finance chief Alastair Murray as acting chief executive officer, while it searches for a permanent replacement for ousted boss Gavin Darby.

Premier had said in November that Darby would step down on Jan. 31, after he survived a revolt by activist hedge fund Oasis Management over the company's sliding share price since a proposed takeover fell through two years ago.

Premier Foods also said it was still in talks with third parties to sell its Ambrosia rice pudding and custards brand as it looks to cut more than 500 million pounds of debt.

The company faced several issues in the quarter including higher inventory of Cadbury cake in the Australian supply chain, which pushed down international sales by 27 percent.

Sales at the lower margin non-branded Sweet Treats unit fell 20.7 percent in the quarter as "implementation challenges" in its logistics programme affected cake sales volumes, the company said.

Despite those hiccups, the company said that it had grown its market share on average across its categories during the quarter with its three largest brands - Mr Kipling, Bisto and Batchelors - all seeing higher sales.

Premier Foods also said net debt at the end of 2018 is expected to be lower than the prior year, but the rate of debt reduction is expected to be slower as it builds raw material and finished goods stock levels to avoid possible delays at ports as Britain works to strike a deal with the European Union on its impending departure.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 832 M
EBIT 2019 115 M
Net income 2019 38,1 M
Debt 2019 475 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,50
P/E ratio 2020 7,43
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 286 M
Chart PREMIER FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Foods Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,46  GBP
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin John Darby Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keith Hamill Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Sholto Neil Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jennifer Charlina Ellsworth Laing Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian S. Krieger Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER FOODS PLC3.18%369
NESTLÉ4.79%257 186
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL6.60%61 759
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY8.83%56 399
DANONE-0.07%48 213
GENERAL MILLS8.55%24 938
