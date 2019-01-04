Log in
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC    PEW   GB0033537902

PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC (PEW)
01/04 01:04:56 pm
101.6 GBp   -0.39%
News 
News

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

0
01/04/2019 | 01:34pm CET

The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC and PGIT Securities 2020 PLC at close of business on 03 January 2019 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - ex income 113.69p

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - cum income 117.03p

PGIT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares
- accrued capital entitlement 115.00p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 18,088,480 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Ordinary Shares and 24,073,337 PGIT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were £48.9 million. This amount excludes the liability for the repayment of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their final redemption date of 30 November 2020. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net asset attributable to holders of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were £21.2 million.

Disclaimer

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust plc published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 12:33:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 13,0%
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales 2014 0
Capi. / Sales 2015 -
Capitalization 18,7 M
Chart PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Gillian Nott Chairman
Ian Graham Independent Non-Executive Director
Kasia Robinski Non-Executive Director
Victoria Anne Muir Non-Executive Director
Paul Michael Smith Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC0.00%24
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.54%769
DRAPER ESPRIT0.00%702
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.37%373
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%354
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.74%154
