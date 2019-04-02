Log in
PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC

(PEW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/02 08:20:34 am
123.376 GBp   +0.31%
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust : Portfolio Update

04/02/2019 | 10:52am EDT

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 March 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 6.9%
China Everbright Intl. 6.7%
National Grid 5.9%
Pennon Group 5.0%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.8%
Enbridge 4.6%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.4%
OPG Power Ventures 3.7%
China Longyuan Power Group 3.6%
Northland Power Income Fund 3.3%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.2%
Atlantica Yield 3.1%
SSE PLC 3.0%
Metro Pacific Investments 3.0%
EcoRodovias 2.8%
Pattern Energy Group 2.5%
TransAlta Renewables 2.5%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.4%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.3%
China Everbright Greentech 2.3%

At close of business on 29 March 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Electricity 8.4%
Multi Utilities 18.7%
Ports 2.0%
Renewable Energy 28.8%
Telecoms infrastructure 2.8%
Water & Waste 22.1%
Toll roads 4.8%
Gas 11.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets 0.7%
100.0%
Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 23.1%
China 21.7%
Latin America 11.8%
United Kingdom 14.1%
Global 12.2%
India 3.7%
Europe (excluding UK) 3.8%
Asia (excluding China) 6.9%
Middle East 2.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets 0.7%
100.0%

Disclaimer

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:51:11 UTC
