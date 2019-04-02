Premier Global Infrastructure Trust : Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 March 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|
Company
|
% of total net assets
|
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|
6.9%
|
China Everbright Intl.
|
6.7%
|
National Grid
|
5.9%
|
Pennon Group
|
5.0%
|
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|
4.8%
|
Enbridge
|
4.6%
|
Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|
4.4%
|
OPG Power Ventures
|
3.7%
|
China Longyuan Power Group
|
3.6%
|
Northland Power Income Fund
|
3.3%
|
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|
3.2%
|
Atlantica Yield
|
3.1%
|
SSE PLC
|
3.0%
|
Metro Pacific Investments
|
3.0%
|
EcoRodovias
|
2.8%
|
Pattern Energy Group
|
2.5%
|
TransAlta Renewables
|
2.5%
|
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|
2.4%
|
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|
2.3%
|
China Everbright Greentech
|
2.3%
At close of business on 29 March 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|
Sector Breakdown
|
% of total net assets
|
Electricity
|
8.4%
|
Multi Utilities
|
18.7%
|
Ports
|
2.0%
|
Renewable Energy
|
28.8%
|
Telecoms infrastructure
|
2.8%
|
Water & Waste
|
22.1%
|
Toll roads
|
4.8%
|
Gas
|
11.7%
|
Cash/Net Current Assets
|
0.7%
|
|
100.0%
|
Geographical Allocation
|
% of total net assets
|
North America
|
23.1%
|
China
|
21.7%
|
Latin America
|
11.8%
|
United Kingdom
|
14.1%
|
Global
|
12.2%
|
India
|
3.7%
|
Europe (excluding UK)
|
3.8%
|
Asia (excluding China)
|
6.9%
|
Middle East
|
2.0%
|
Cash/Net Current Assets
|
0.7%
|
|
100.0%
Disclaimer
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:51:11 UTC