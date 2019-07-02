Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC    PEW   GB0033537902

PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC

(PEW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust : Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 11:18am EDT

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 June 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 6.2%
China Everbright Intl. 6.1%
Northland Power Income Fund 5.8%
Atlantica Yield 5.8%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.4%
Enbridge 4.1%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.9%
Metro Pacific Investments 3.7%
China Longyuan Power Group 3.3%
Pennon Group 2.9%
Pattern Energy Group 2.9%
National Grid 2.8%
OPG Power Ventures 2.8%
TransAlta Renewables 2.7%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.6%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.5%
DP World 2.5%
Engie 2.5%
Kunlun Energy 2.4%

At close of business on 28 June 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Electricity 8.4%
Multi Utilities 19.8%
Ports 2.5%
Renewable Energy 31.6%
Telecoms infrastructure 3.0%
Water & Waste 18.4%
Toll roads 2.9%
Gas 11.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets 1.6%
100.0%
Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 24.5%
China 21.6%
Latin America 8.6%
United Kingdom 8.5%
Global 16.9%
India 2.8%
Europe (excluding UK) 5.2%
Asia (excluding China) 7.8%
Middle East 2.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets 1.6%
100.0%

Disclaimer

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust plc published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 15:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCT
11:18aPREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
07/01PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Statement re Inside Information under MAR
PU
05/23PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/13PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/09PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/03PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
04/02PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
03/11PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Final Results
PU
03/07PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/16PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 1 -
EBIT 1 -
Net income 1 -
Debt 1 -
Yield 1 0
P/E ratio 1 -
P/E ratio 2 -
Capi. / Sales1 -
Capi. / Sales2 -
Capitalization 21,3 M
Chart PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 1,18  GBP
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gillian Nott Chairman
Ian Graham Independent Non-Executive Director
Kasia Robinski Non-Executive Director
Victoria Anne Muir Non-Executive Director
Paul Michael Smith Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC15.20%27
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS53.49%1 145
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC27.73%430
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION9.94%370
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP31.59%356
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP22.66%190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About