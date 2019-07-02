Premier Global Infrastructure Trust : Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 June 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|
Company
|
% of total net assets
|
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|
6.2%
|
China Everbright Intl.
|
6.1%
|
Northland Power Income Fund
|
5.8%
|
Atlantica Yield
|
5.8%
|
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|
5.0%
|
Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|
4.4%
|
Enbridge
|
4.1%
|
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|
3.9%
|
Metro Pacific Investments
|
3.7%
|
China Longyuan Power Group
|
3.3%
|
Pennon Group
|
2.9%
|
Pattern Energy Group
|
2.9%
|
National Grid
|
2.8%
|
OPG Power Ventures
|
2.8%
|
TransAlta Renewables
|
2.7%
|
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|
2.6%
|
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|
2.5%
|
DP World
|
2.5%
|
Engie
|
2.5%
|
Kunlun Energy
|
2.4%
At close of business on 28 June 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|
Sector Breakdown
|
% of total net assets
|
Electricity
|
8.4%
|
Multi Utilities
|
19.8%
|
Ports
|
2.5%
|
Renewable Energy
|
31.6%
|
Telecoms infrastructure
|
3.0%
|
Water & Waste
|
18.4%
|
Toll roads
|
2.9%
|
Gas
|
11.8%
|
Cash/Net Current Assets
|
1.6%
|
|
100.0%
|
Geographical Allocation
|
% of total net assets
|
North America
|
24.5%
|
China
|
21.6%
|
Latin America
|
8.6%
|
United Kingdom
|
8.5%
|
Global
|
16.9%
|
India
|
2.8%
|
Europe (excluding UK)
|
5.2%
|
Asia (excluding China)
|
7.8%
|
Middle East
|
2.5%
|
Cash/Net Current Assets
|
1.6%
|
|
100.0%
Disclaimer
