PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC

(PEW)
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust : Portfolio Update

08/02/2019 | 11:20am EDT

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 July 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 6.0%
Atlantica Yield 5.9%
China Everbright Intl. 5.8%
Northland Power Income Fund 5.7%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.2%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.8%
Enbridge 3.8%
Metro Pacific Investments 3.7%
OPG Power Ventures 3.5%
China Longyuan Power Group 3.1%
Pennon Group 3.0%
Pattern Energy Group 2.8%
National Grid 2.7%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.7%
TransAlta Renewables 2.6%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.5%
Engie 2.5%
Clearway Energy A Class 2.4%
DP World 2.4%

At close of business on 31 July 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Electricity 9.2%
Multi Utilities 19.6%
Ports 2.4%
Renewable Energy 32.1%
Telecoms infrastructure 3.1%
Water & Waste 17.1%
Toll roads 3.0%
Gas 11.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets 2.2%
100.0%
Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 24.3%
China 21.9%
Latin America 8.7%
United Kingdom 7.2%
Global 16.8%
India 3.4%
Europe (excluding UK) 5.2%
Asia (excluding China) 7.9%
Middle East 2.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets 2.2%
100.0%

Disclaimer

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust plc published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 15:19:02 UTC
