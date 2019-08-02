Premier Global Infrastructure Trust : Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 July 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 6.0% Atlantica Yield 5.9% China Everbright Intl. 5.8% Northland Power Income Fund 5.7% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.2% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.8% Enbridge 3.8% Metro Pacific Investments 3.7% OPG Power Ventures 3.5% China Longyuan Power Group 3.1% Pennon Group 3.0% Pattern Energy Group 2.8% National Grid 2.7% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.7% TransAlta Renewables 2.6% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.5% Engie 2.5% Clearway Energy A Class 2.4% DP World 2.4%

At close of business on 31 July 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 9.2% Multi Utilities 19.6% Ports 2.4% Renewable Energy 32.1% Telecoms infrastructure 3.1% Water & Waste 17.1% Toll roads 3.0% Gas 11.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.2% 100.0%