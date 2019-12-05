Premier Global Infrastructure Trust : Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 November 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
Atlantica Yield
6.4%
Northland Power Income Fund
6.0%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
5.5%
China Everbright Intl.
4.9%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
4.7%
Enbridge
4.2%
Pennon Group
3.9%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings
3.8%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
3.4%
Metro Pacific Investments
3.2%
OPG Power Ventures
3.1%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
3.0%
National Grid
3.0%
China Longyuan Power
2.9%
Engie
2.8%
Pattern Energy Group
2.8%
TransAlta Renewables
2.7%
Fortum
2.7%
Clearway Energy A Class
2.6%
SSE PLC
2.4%
At close of business on 29 November 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.06 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Electricity
10.2%
Multi Utilities
18.7%
Ports
1.9%
Renewable Energy
31.8%
Telecoms infrastructure
4.7%
Water & Waste
15.1%
Roads & Rail
3.8%
Gas
11.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets
2.5%
100.0%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
North America
23.5%
China
19.8%
Latin America
7.1%
United Kingdom
8.6%
Global
18.2%
India
3.1%
Europe (excluding UK)
7.0%
Eastern Europe
0.4%
Asia (excluding China)
7.0%
Middle East & Africa
2.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets
2.5%
100.0%
Disclaimer
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust plc published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 10:45:05 UTC