Premier Global Infrastructure Trust : Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 November 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Yield 6.4% Northland Power Income Fund 6.0% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.5% China Everbright Intl. 4.9% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.7% Enbridge 4.2% Pennon Group 3.9% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.8% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 3.4% Metro Pacific Investments 3.2% OPG Power Ventures 3.1% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.0% National Grid 3.0% China Longyuan Power 2.9% Engie 2.8% Pattern Energy Group 2.8% TransAlta Renewables 2.7% Fortum 2.7% Clearway Energy A Class 2.6% SSE PLC 2.4%

At close of business on 29 November 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.06 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 10.2% Multi Utilities 18.7% Ports 1.9% Renewable Energy 31.8% Telecoms infrastructure 4.7% Water & Waste 15.1% Roads & Rail 3.8% Gas 11.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.5% 100.0%