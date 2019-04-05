Premier Holding Corp. Announces Record Date for Distribution of AOTS 42, Inc. Stock to Its Shareholders





The Company has established May 4, 2019 as the record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive shares of AOTS 42 common stock Premier received in a Share Exchange Agreement

Tustin, CA, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Premier Holding Corporation (OTCQB: PRHL) today announces that it has established a record date of May 4, 2019 to determine which of its shareholders of record on that date are entitled to their pro rata distribution of 19,250,000 AOTS 42, Inc. common stock (the “AOTS Stock”). Premier received the AOTS Stock pursuant to a Membership Interest Exchange and Contribution Agreement (the “Share Exchange Agreement”) with AOTS 42, Inc., a privately-held Delaware corporation (“AOTS”), and PRHL subsidiaries The Power Company USA, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company (“TPC”), and American Illuminating Company, LLC, a Connecticut limited liability company (“AIC”).

The pro rata number of shares of AOTS Stock that each Premier shareholder of record on May 4, 2019 will receive, will be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors on or before May 4, 2019.

The Company believes that the pro rata distribution of the AOTS Stock to its shareholders will create additional value for its shareholders. Said Premier’s CEO Randall Letcavage: “Premier is committed to enhancing shareholder wealth, and we believe that our distribution of the AOTS 42 stock directly to Premier shareholders is a clear example of this commitment.”

About Premier Holding Corporation

The Company provides financial support and management expertise, which includes access to capital, financing, legal, insurance, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and management strategies. The Company's mission is to acquire clean technology companies and/or green products and services that are accretive and that can be seamlessly integrated and utilize the overall economics of such products and services for the benefit of its customers. Through subsidiaries we offer deregulated energy, energy efficiency products, and services to commercial middle-market companies, Fortune 500 brands, developers and management companies of large-scale residential developments. Additional integrated business offerings include direct energy services as power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy financing and leasing of generation programs in urban and rural real estate environments, lighting efficiency and other “green” systems. For more information, visit PRHL Investors Relations: www.prhlcorp.com .

Premier Holding Corp. Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipate," "optimistic," "intend," "will" or other similar expressions. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.





Megan Bradshaw msamson@prhlcorp.com