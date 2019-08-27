Log in
Healthcare Improvement Company Premier Inc. to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. ET

08/27/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Susan DeVore, and Chief Administrative and Financial Officer, Craig McKasson, will present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Sept. 4, 2019.

The presentation will be audio webcast live at 10:15 a.m. ET and can be accessed through a link provided on the investor relations page of Premier’s website at investors.premierinc.com. The audio webcast will be archived on Premier’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.


© Business Wire 2019
PREMIER INC-1.98%2 317
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA3.92%27 181
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%14 524
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 111
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 908
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED16.89%9 200
