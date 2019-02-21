Premier Inc. : Projects 3.8 Percent Price Inflation for Pharmaceuticals

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company,
today released its inflation estimates for contracted and non-contracted
pharmaceutical pricing for fiscal year 2020 (July 2019 – June 2020),
projecting a 3.8 percent increase in total pharmaceutical costs. This
inflation rate is approximately 0.4 percent lower than Premier’s fiscal
year 2019 projections.
“Premier’s superior pharmacy contracting team has been able to secure
industry-leading pricing across our portfolio, saving our members
millions over last year’s estimates,” said Michael J. Alkire, Chief
Operating Officer, Premier. “As health systems face increasing financial
pressures and compressing margins, we are thrilled to provide these
savings to our members.”
Premier forecasts a 2 percent increase in inpatient pharmaceutical costs
and a 5.3 percent increase in non-acute items, resulting in a weighted,
blended inflation rate of 3.8 percent. Most of the inflation is on
non-contracted items, which are typically on-patent, branded
pharmaceuticals that do not go through the competitive group purchasing
process. For on-contract purchases, Premier projects a net decrease of
0.2 percent, including for drugs currently in shortage, which
historically have been subject to pricing spikes when there is a lack of
competition in the market.
“These inflation figures prove that a competitive process for price
negotiations with pharmaceutical manufacturers can make a tremendous
difference for hospitals and health systems,” Alkire added. “By
initiating competition between manufacturers for group purchasing
contracts, we believe Premier is able to extract best-in-class deals and
provide market-leading pricing for our members. Considering the
financial pressures facing hospitals and health systems, such as
diminishing reimbursement, these aggregate savings are essential to
preserving margin and ensuring overall financial health.”
Premier conducted the inflation analysis using its Drug Budget
Development tool. The tool provides pricing information on health system
pharmaceutical purchases and can be used by pharmacists to develop
accurate forecasts and budgets for the coming year using their
facility-specific purchasing information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this release that are not statements of historical
or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements
of Premier to be materially different from historical results or from
any future results or projections expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements
that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged
to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that
include terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “estimates,”
“intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” to be uncertain and forward-looking.
Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Premier’s beliefs
and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business
and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside
Premier’s control. More information on potential factors that could
affect Premier’s financial results is included from time to time in the
“Forward Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations” sections of Premier’s periodic and current filings with the
SEC and available on Premier’s website at investors.premierinc.com.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.
Premier undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise that occur after that date.
About Premier Inc.
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company,
uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems
and approximately 165,000 other providers and organizations to transform
healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply
chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables
better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role
in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members
to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way
care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte,
N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare.
Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com;
as well as Twitter,
Facebook,
LinkedIn,
Instagram
and Premier’s
blog for more information about the company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005884/en/