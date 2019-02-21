Premier Inc. : Projects 3.8 Percent Price Inflation for Pharmaceuticals

Strategic contracting capabilities outperform last year’s estimate

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, today released its inflation estimates for contracted and non-contracted pharmaceutical pricing for fiscal year 2020 (July 2019 – June 2020), projecting a 3.8 percent increase in total pharmaceutical costs. This inflation rate is approximately 0.4 percent lower than Premier’s fiscal year 2019 projections.

“Premier’s superior pharmacy contracting team has been able to secure industry-leading pricing across our portfolio, saving our members millions over last year’s estimates,” said Michael J. Alkire, Chief Operating Officer, Premier. “As health systems face increasing financial pressures and compressing margins, we are thrilled to provide these savings to our members.”

Premier forecasts a 2 percent increase in inpatient pharmaceutical costs and a 5.3 percent increase in non-acute items, resulting in a weighted, blended inflation rate of 3.8 percent. Most of the inflation is on non-contracted items, which are typically on-patent, branded pharmaceuticals that do not go through the competitive group purchasing process. For on-contract purchases, Premier projects a net decrease of 0.2 percent, including for drugs currently in shortage, which historically have been subject to pricing spikes when there is a lack of competition in the market.

“These inflation figures prove that a competitive process for price negotiations with pharmaceutical manufacturers can make a tremendous difference for hospitals and health systems,” Alkire added. “By initiating competition between manufacturers for group purchasing contracts, we believe Premier is able to extract best-in-class deals and provide market-leading pricing for our members. Considering the financial pressures facing hospitals and health systems, such as diminishing reimbursement, these aggregate savings are essential to preserving margin and ensuring overall financial health.”

Premier conducted the inflation analysis using its Drug Budget Development tool. The tool provides pricing information on health system pharmaceutical purchases and can be used by pharmacists to develop accurate forecasts and budgets for the coming year using their facility-specific purchasing information.

