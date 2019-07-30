Log in
PREMIER INC

Premier Inc. : to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results and Host Conference Call Before Market Opens on August 20

07/30/2019

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) plans to report fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results the morning of Aug. 20, 2019, followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Conference call speakers:

Susan DeVore, Chief Executive Officer
Mike Alkire, President
Craig McKasson, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

During the conference call, Premier’s management will review the company’s performance for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 and discuss management’s outlook for fiscal 2020.

The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed through a link provided on the investor relations page of Premier's website at investors.premierinc.com. Those wishing to participate by phone may do so by dialing 844.296.7719 and providing the operator with conference ID number: 2739956. International callers should dial 574.990.1041 and provide the same passcode. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. The archived webcast will be accessible on Premier’s investor relations page for at least 90 days following the webcast.

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 165,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.


© Business Wire 2019
