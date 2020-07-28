Premier Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Finance

For Immediate Release July 28, 2020 REIT Issuer Premier Investment Corporation 1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Executive Director Takeshi Oodera Asset Management Company (Securities Code 8956) Premier REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. President & CEO Tomoyoshi Kosugi [Contact] Director & CFO, Finance Department Takeshi Iwata TEL: +81-3-6630-4611

Notice Concerning Debt Finance

Premier Investment Corporation ("PIC") announces the decision made at its board of directors' meeting held today to borrow funds (hereinafter, the "Debt Finance") as described below.

1. Reason for the Debt Finance

To fund repayment of loan of 2,000 million yen in a short-term loan maturing on July 31, 2020 (Note).

(Note) Reference: "Notice Concerning Debt Finance" dated July 26, 2019

2. Details of the Debt Finance

The Debt Finance involves the borrowing of one term loan (short-term loan with a total borrowing amount of 2,000 million yen). The details are provided in the following tables.

Contract Number Term loan 095 Expected Drawdown Date and July 31, 2020 Expected Disbursement Date Lenders and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. : 2,000 million yen Amount of Debt Finance Borrowing Method The loan agreement dated July 29, 2020 with the lender indicated above Repayment Date July 30, 2021 Repayment Period 1 year Repayment Method Lump-sum repayment upon maturity Interest Rate (p.a.), etc. Floating rate: 1-month TIBOR + 0.16000% (Note) Collateral / Guarantee Unsecured and non-guaranteed

(Note) The first interest payment date shall be August 31, 2020, and subsequent interest payment dates shall be the final day of each month and on the principal repayment date (or the preceding business day if the said date is not a business day). The base rate applicable to the respective interest calculation periods shall be, for the first interest payment, the JBA (Japanese Bankers Association) 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR on July 29, 2020 and, for the subsequent interest payments, the 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR on the day two business days before the immediately preceding interest payment date. Details of the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR can be checked on the JBA TIBOR Administration website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/). 3. Outstanding Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Finance (million yen) Prior to the Debt After the Debt Variation Finance Finance Short-term loans 5,200 5,200 - Long-term loans 99,100 99,100 - Total loans 104,300 104,300 - Corporate bonds 8,500 8,500 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 112,800 112,800 - Interest-bearing liabilities ratio (%) (Note) 48.4 48.4 - (Note) Interest-bearing liabilities ratio = interest-bearing liabilities ÷ (interest-bearing liabilities + unitholders' capital) x 100. The value used for the unitholders' capital is 120,350,148,784 yen, which is the value of the unitholders' capital as of today.

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There will be no change to the content of "Investment Risk / (2) Risk Related to Product Design and Related Parties / (iv) Risk Related to Loans and Investment Corporation Bonds" described in PIC's Securities Report filed on January 30, 2020, due to the Debt Finance.

