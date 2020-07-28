Premier Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Finance

3. Outstanding Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Finance
(million yen)
Prior to the Debt
After the Debt
Variation
Finance
Finance
Short-term loans
5,200
5,200
-
Long-term loans
99,100
99,100
-
Total loans
104,300
104,300
-
Corporate bonds
8,500
8,500
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
112,800
112,800
-
Interest-bearing liabilities ratio (%) (Note)
48.4
48.4
-
(Note)
Interest-bearing liabilities ratio = interest-bearing liabilities ÷ (interest-bearing liabilities + unitholders' capital) x 100.
The value used for the unitholders' capital is 120,350,148,784 yen, which is the value of the unitholders' capital as of today.
4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
There will be no change to the content of "Investment Risk / (2) Risk Related to Product Design and Related Parties / (iv) Risk Related to Loans and Investment Corporation Bonds" described in PIC's Securities Report filed on January 30, 2020, due to the Debt Finance.
