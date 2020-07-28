Log in
Premier Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Finance

07/28/2020 | 02:06am EDT

For Immediate Release

July 28, 2020

REIT Issuer

Premier Investment Corporation

1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Executive Director

Takeshi Oodera

Asset Management Company

(Securities Code 8956)

Premier REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

President & CEO

Tomoyoshi Kosugi

[Contact]

Director & CFO, Finance Department

Takeshi Iwata

TEL: +81-3-6630-4611

Notice Concerning Debt Finance

Premier Investment Corporation ("PIC") announces the decision made at its board of directors' meeting held today to borrow funds (hereinafter, the "Debt Finance") as described below.

1. Reason for the Debt Finance

To fund repayment of loan of 2,000 million yen in a short-term loan maturing on July 31, 2020 (Note).

(Note) Reference: "Notice Concerning Debt Finance" dated July 26, 2019

2. Details of the Debt Finance

The Debt Finance involves the borrowing of one term loan (short-term loan with a total borrowing amount of 2,000 million yen). The details are provided in the following tables.

Contract Number

Term loan 095

Expected Drawdown Date and

July 31, 2020

Expected Disbursement Date

Lenders and

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. :

2,000 million yen

Amount of Debt Finance

Borrowing Method

The loan agreement dated July 29, 2020 with the lender indicated above

Repayment Date

July 30, 2021

Repayment Period

1 year

Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment upon maturity

Interest Rate (p.a.), etc.

Floating rate: 1-month TIBOR + 0.16000% (Note)

Collateral / Guarantee

Unsecured and non-guaranteed

(Note)

The first interest payment date shall be August 31, 2020, and subsequent interest payment dates shall be the final day of each

month and on the principal repayment date (or the preceding business day if the said date is not a business day).

The base rate applicable to the respective interest calculation periods shall be, for the first interest payment, the JBA (Japanese

Bankers Association) 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR on July 29, 2020 and, for the subsequent interest payments, the 1-month

Japanese Yen TIBOR on the day two business days before the immediately preceding interest payment date.

Details of the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR can be checked on the JBA TIBOR Administration website

(http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

3. Outstanding Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Finance

(million yen)

Prior to the Debt

After the Debt

Variation

Finance

Finance

Short-term loans

5,200

5,200

-

Long-term loans

99,100

99,100

-

Total loans

104,300

104,300

-

Corporate bonds

8,500

8,500

-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

112,800

112,800

-

Interest-bearing liabilities ratio (%) (Note)

48.4

48.4

-

(Note)

Interest-bearing liabilities ratio = interest-bearing liabilities ÷ (interest-bearing liabilities + unitholders' capital) x 100.

The value used for the unitholders' capital is 120,350,148,784 yen, which is the value of the unitholders' capital as of today.

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There will be no change to the content of "Investment Risk / (2) Risk Related to Product Design and Related Parties / (iv) Risk Related to Loans and Investment Corporation Bonds" described in PIC's Securities Report filed on January 30, 2020, due to the Debt Finance.

* PIC's website is https://www.pic-reit.co.jp/en/

1

  • Neither PIC nor Premier REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original announcement in Japanese.

2

Disclaimer

Premier Investment Corporation published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:05:20 UTC
