Premier Miton : Director/PCA Dealing

Released : 14/02/2020

Premier Miton Group PLC

14 February 2020

Premier Miton Group plc

("Premier Miton" or the "Company")

Premier Miton Group plc (AIM: PMI) today announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.02p each (the "Shares") undertaken by a person closely associated with a Director of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Catriona O'Shea 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Classified as a PCA of Mike O'Shea, a Director and PDMR of Premier Miton Group plc b) I n i t i a l n o t i f i c a t i o n / Initial notification amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Premier Miton Group plc b) LEI 213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 0.02p each in Premier Miton Group plc instrument, type of financial instrument ISIN: GB00BZB2KR63 Identification Code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares into a SIPP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 165p 33,950 d) Aggregated information N/A Aggregated volume Price e) Date of the transaction 14 February 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange