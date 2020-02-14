Log in
PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC

PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC

(PMI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/14 11:35:19 am
183.5 GBp   +1.94%
10:56aPREMIER MITON : Director/PCA Dealing
PU
01/27PREMIER MITON : Form 8.3 - Amigo Holdings
PU
01/17PREMIER MITON : Employee Share Incentive Plan
PU
Premier Miton : Director/PCA Dealing

02/14/2020 | 10:56am EST

Director/PCA Dealing

Released : 14/02/2020

RNS Number : 1103D

Premier Miton Group PLC

14 February 2020

14 February 2020

Premier Miton Group plc

("Premier Miton" or the "Company")

Director/PCA Dealing

Premier Miton Group plc (AIM: PMI) today announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.02p each (the "Shares") undertaken by a person closely associated with a Director of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Catriona O'Shea

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Classified as a PCA of Mike O'Shea, a Director and PDMR of

Premier Miton Group plc

b)

I n i t i a l n o t i f i c a t i o n /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Premier Miton Group plc

b)

LEI

213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of 0.02p each in Premier Miton Group plc

instrument, type of financial

instrument

ISIN: GB00BZB2KR63

Identification Code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares into a SIPP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

165p

33,950

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

Aggregated volume

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

14 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Premier Miton Group plc

Tel: 01483 306090

Mike O'Shea

Numis Securities Limited

Tel: 020 7260 1000

(NOMAD and Broker)

Huw Jeremy / Kevin Cruickshank

Charles Farquhar

Liberum Capital Limited

Tel: 020 3100 2000

(Joint Broker)

Richard Crawley

Jamie Richards

Smithfield Consultants

Tel: 020 3047 2544

(Financial PR)

John Kiely

Andrew Wilde

Note to editors

About Premier Miton

Premier Miton Investors is focused on delivering good investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi‐asset, equity, absolute return and fixed income. The Company had assets under management of £11.6 billion as at 31 December 2019.

LEI Number: 213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHTIMATMTIBBJM

Disclaimer

Premier Miton Group plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 15:55:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 72,9 M
EBIT 2020 26,1 M
Net income 2020 12,3 M
Finance 2020 44,7 M
Yield 2020 6,50%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 2,81x
EV / Sales2021 2,45x
Capitalization 250 M
Chart PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Miton Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 220,50  GBp
Last Close Price 163,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Patrick O'Shea Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Andrew Vogel Non-Executive Chairman
Piers Godfrey Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
William Longden Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC2.51%326
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.12.35%42 828
LEGAL & GENERAL2.77%24 142
KKR & CO. INC.14.88%18 766
AMUNDI10.30%16 803
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-5.27%12 030
