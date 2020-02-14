Premier Miton : Director/PCA Dealing

Director/PCA Dealing
Released : 14/02/2020
RNS Number : 1103D
Premier Miton Group PLC
14 February 2020
Premier Miton Group plc
("Premier Miton" or the "Company")
Director/PCA Dealing
Premier Miton Group plc (AIM: PMI) today announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.02p each (the "Shares") undertaken by a person closely associated with a Director of the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
|
Catriona O'Shea
2.
Reason for the notification
Position / status
Classified as a PCA of Mike O'Shea, a Director and PDMR of
b)
I n i t i a l n o t i f i c a t i o n /
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
a)
Name
|
Premier Miton Group plc
b)
LEI
|
213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
Description of the financial
Ordinary Shares of 0.02p each in Premier Miton Group plc
ISIN: GB00BZB2KR63
b)
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Shares into a SIPP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
d)
Aggregated information
|
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
|
14 February 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
Premier Miton Group plc
Tel: 01483 306090
Mike O'Shea
Numis Securities Limited
Tel: 020 7260 1000
(NOMAD and Broker)
Huw Jeremy / Kevin Cruickshank
Liberum Capital Limited
Tel: 020 3100 2000
(Joint Broker)
Richard Crawley
Smithfield Consultants
Tel: 020 3047 2544
(Financial PR)
John Kiely
Note to editors
About Premier Miton
Premier Miton Investors is focused on delivering good investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi‐asset, equity, absolute return and fixed income. The Company had assets under management of £11.6 billion as at 31 December 2019.
LEI Number: 213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer
Premier Miton Group plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 15:55:09 UTC