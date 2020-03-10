Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier Miton Group plc    PMI   GB00BZB2KR63

PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC

(PMI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/14 11:35:19 am
183.5 GBp   +1.94%
02:04pPREMIER MITON : Employee Benefit Trust Share Dealing
PU
03/09PREMIER MITON : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
03/09PREMIER MITON : Director / PDMR Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier Miton : Employee Benefit Trust Share Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Employee Benefit Trust Share Dealing

Released : 10/03/2020

RNS Number : 6822F

Premier Miton Group PLC

10 March 2020

10 March 2020

Premier Miton Group plc

("Premier Miton" or the "Company")

Employee Benefit Trust Share Dealing

Premier Miton Group plc (AIM: PMI) has been notified by Rysaffe Trustee Company (C.I.) Limited, Trustee of the Eastgate Court Trust (the "EBT"), that on 9 March 2020 the EBT divested of an aggregate of 1,184,476 ordinary shares of 0.02 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares").

Of the Shares divested, 705,555 Shares were transferred to certain employees of the Group (the 'Participants') pursuant to Retention Awards made on 7 March 2017 and which vested on the third anniversary of the date of grant, 7 March 2020. The remaining 478,921 Shares were sold in the market to cover Income Tax and National Insurance Contributions for certain of those Participants who had elected to use the "sell to cover" cashless exercise facility offered by the Company.

The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Company's employees, including the executive directors of the Company. Following the transaction, the EBT holds a total of 4,293,925 Shares, representing approximately 2.72% of the Company's issued share capital.

The issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement was 157,913,035 Shares. There are no shares held in Treasury.

Enquiries:

Premier Miton Group plc

Tel: 01483 306090

Mike O'Shea

Numis Securities Limited

Tel: 020 7260 1000

(NOMAD and Broker)

Huw Jeremy / Kevin Cruickshank

Charles Farquhar

Liberum Capital Limited

Tel: 020 3100 2000

(Joint Broker)

Richard Crawley

Jamie Richards

Smithfield Consultants

Tel: 020 3047 2544

(Financial PR)

John Kiely

Andrew Wilde

Note to editors

About Premier Miton

Premier Miton Investors is focused on delivering good investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi‐asset, equity, absolute return and fixed income. The Company had assets under management of £11.6 billion as at 31 December 2019.

LEI Number: 213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information

Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHDZGMFNGLGGZM

Disclaimer

Premier Miton Group plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 18:03:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC
02:04pPREMIER MITON : Employee Benefit Trust Share Dealing
PU
03/09PREMIER MITON : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
03/09PREMIER MITON : Director / PDMR Dealing
PU
03/09PREMIER MITON : Grant of Retention Award & Director Dealing
PU
03/04PREMIER MITON : Form 8.3 - Huntsworth plc
PU
02/27PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC : - Form 8.3 - Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc
PR
02/26PREMIER MITON : Form 8.3 - Pollen Street Secured Lending plc)
PU
02/26PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC : - Form 8.3 - Pollen Street Secured Lending plc)
PR
02/21PREMIER MITON : Form 8.3 - Redde Plc
PU
02/19PREMIER MITON : Form 8.3 - Share plc - AMENDMENT
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 71,5 M
EBIT 2020 26,1 M
Net income 2020 10,5 M
Finance 2020 44,7 M
Yield 2020 7,85%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
EV / Sales2021 1,98x
Capitalization 207 M
Chart PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Miton Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 210,00  GBp
Last Close Price 135,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 69,6%
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Patrick O'Shea Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Andrew Vogel Non-Executive Chairman
Piers Godfrey Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
William Longden Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC2.51%271
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-16.02%32 083
LEGAL & GENERAL-25.78%16 961
KKR & CO. INC.-18.24%13 402
AMUNDI-21.53%12 592
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-16.67%9 694
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group