Premier Miton : Employee Benefit Trust Share Dealing

Premier Miton Group plc (AIM: PMI) has been notified by Rysaffe Trustee Company (C.I.) Limited, Trustee of the Eastgate Court Trust (the "EBT"), that on 9 March 2020 the EBT divested of an aggregate of 1,184,476 ordinary shares of 0.02 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares").

Of the Shares divested, 705,555 Shares were transferred to certain employees of the Group (the 'Participants') pursuant to Retention Awards made on 7 March 2017 and which vested on the third anniversary of the date of grant, 7 March 2020. The remaining 478,921 Shares were sold in the market to cover Income Tax and National Insurance Contributions for certain of those Participants who had elected to use the "sell to cover" cashless exercise facility offered by the Company.

The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Company's employees, including the executive directors of the Company. Following the transaction, the EBT holds a total of 4,293,925 Shares, representing approximately 2.72% of the Company's issued share capital.

The issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement was 157,913,035 Shares. There are no shares held in Treasury.

Premier Miton Investors is focused on delivering good investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi‐asset, equity, absolute return and fixed income. The Company had assets under management of £11.6 billion as at 31 December 2019.

