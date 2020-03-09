Premier Miton : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

Released : 09/03/2020

RNS Number : 5039F

Premier Miton Group PLC

09 March 2020

9 March 2020

Premier Miton Group plc

("Premier Miton" or the "Company")

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

Premier Miton Group plc (AIM: PMI) has been notified by Rysaffe Trustee Company (C.I.) Limited, Trustee of the Eastgate Court Trust (the "EBT"), that on 6 March 2020 the EBT purchased 199,420 ordinary shares of 0.02 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of 141.7474 pence per Share to be held in the EBT.

The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Company's employees, including the executive directors of the Company. The Shares are intended to be used to satisfy future awards to be made to employees under the terms of the Premier Asset Management Group Plc 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Following this transaction, the EBT holds a total of 5,478,401 Shares, representing approximately 3.469% of the Company's issued share capital.

The issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement is 157,913,035 Shares. There are no shares held in Treasury.

Enquiries: Premier Miton Group plc Tel: 01483 306090 Mike O'Shea Numis Securities Limited Tel: 020 7260 1000 (NOMAD and Broker) Huw Jeremy / Kevin Cruickshank Charles Farquhar Liberum Capital Limited Tel: 020 3100 2000 (Joint Broker) Richard Crawley Jamie Richards Smithfield Consultants Tel: 020 3047 2544 (Financial PR) John Kiely Andrew Wilde Note to editors About Premier Miton

Premier Miton Investors is focused on delivering good investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi‐asset, equity, absolute return and fixed income. The Company had assets under management of £11.6 billion as at 31 December 2019.

LEI Number: 213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85