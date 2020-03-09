Premier Miton : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
Released : 09/03/2020
RNS Number : 5039F
Premier Miton Group PLC
09 March 2020
9 March 2020
Premier Miton Group plc
("Premier Miton" or the "Company")
Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
Premier Miton Group plc (AIM: PMI) has been notified by Rysaffe Trustee Company (C.I.) Limited, Trustee of the Eastgate Court Trust (the "EBT"), that on 6 March 2020 the EBT purchased 199,420 ordinary shares of 0.02 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of 141.7474 pence per Share to be held in the EBT.
The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Company's employees, including the executive directors of the Company. The Shares are intended to be used to satisfy future awards to be made to employees under the terms of the Premier Asset Management Group Plc 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Following this transaction, the EBT holds a total of 5,478,401 Shares, representing approximately 3.469% of the Company's issued share capital.
The issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement is 157,913,035 Shares. There are no shares held in Treasury.
|
Enquiries:
|
|
Premier Miton Group plc
|
Tel: 01483 306090
|
|
Mike O'Shea
|
Numis Securities Limited
|
Tel: 020 7260 1000
|
(NOMAD and Broker)
|
Huw Jeremy / Kevin Cruickshank
|
|
Charles Farquhar
|
Liberum Capital Limited
|
Tel: 020 3100 2000
|
(Joint Broker)
|
Richard Crawley
|
|
Jamie Richards
|
Smithfield Consultants
|
Tel: 020 3047 2544
|
(Financial PR)
|
John Kiely
|
|
Andrew Wilde
|
Note to editors
|
|
About Premier Miton
|
Premier Miton Investors is focused on delivering good investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi‐asset, equity, absolute return and fixed income. The Company had assets under management of £11.6 billion as at 31 December 2019.
LEI Number: 213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
END
POSUPUWUWUPUGMB
Disclaimer
Premier Miton Group plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 19:02:04 UTC