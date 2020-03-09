Log in
Premier Miton : Grant of Retention Award & Director Dealing

03/09/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

Grant of Retention Award & Director Dealing

Released : 09/03/2020

RNS Number : 5049F

Premier Miton Group PLC

09 March 2020

9 March 2020

Premier Miton Group plc

("Premier Miton" or the "Company")

Grant of Retention Award & Director Dealing

Premier Miton Group plc (AIM: PMI) announces that today, it has granted awards, subject to certain retention arrangements, of nil cost contingent share rights (the "Retention Award") over 2,075,000 ordinary shares of 0.02p each in the Company (the "Shares") to certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and other employees in accordance with the provisions of the 2016 LTIP Rules.

Vesting of the Retention Awards is subject to continued employment and malus and clawback provisions. These Retention Awards will usually vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant although they may vest earlier if there is a change of control event or, in certain circumstances, if a participant becomes a good leaver.

The Retention Awards will be satisfied from the MAM Funds plc Employee Benefit Trust No.1 an Employee Benefit Trust for which SG Kleinwort Hambros Trust Company (CI) Limited acts as Trustee.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Piers Harrison

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Director

b)

I n i t i a l n o t i f i c a t i o n /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Premier Miton Group plc

b)

LEI

213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of 0.02p each in Premier Miton Group plc

instrument, type of financial

instrument

ISIN: GB00BZB2KR63

Identification Code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Retention Award subject to a retention period

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

150,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

Aggregated volume

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

9 March 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading Venue

Enquiries:

Premier Miton Group plc

Tel: 01483 306090

Mike O"Shea

Numis Securities Limited

Tel: 020 7260 1000

(NOMAD and Broker)

Huw Jeremy / Kevin Cruickshank

Charles Farquhar

Liberum Capital Limited

Tel: 020 3100 2000

(Joint Broker)

Richard Crawley

Jamie Richards

Smithfield Consultants

Tel: 020 3047 2544

(Financial PR)

John Kiely

Andrew Wilde

Note to editors

About Premier Miton

Premier Miton Investors is focused on delivering good investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi‐asset, equity, absolute return and fixed income. The Company had assets under management of £11.6 billion as at 31 December 2019.

LEI Number: 213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHFLFLDVSIAIII

Disclaimer

Premier Miton Group plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 17:47:04 UTC
