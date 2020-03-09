Premier Miton : Grant of Retention Award & Director Dealing

Grant of Retention Award & Director Dealing

Released : 09/03/2020

RNS Number : 5049F

Premier Miton Group PLC

09 March 2020

9 March 2020

Premier Miton Group plc

("Premier Miton" or the "Company")

Grant of Retention Award & Director Dealing

Premier Miton Group plc (AIM: PMI) announces that today, it has granted awards, subject to certain retention arrangements, of nil cost contingent share rights (the "Retention Award") over 2,075,000 ordinary shares of 0.02p each in the Company (the "Shares") to certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and other employees in accordance with the provisions of the 2016 LTIP Rules.

Vesting of the Retention Awards is subject to continued employment and malus and clawback provisions. These Retention Awards will usually vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant although they may vest earlier if there is a change of control event or, in certain circumstances, if a participant becomes a good leaver.

The Retention Awards will be satisfied from the MAM Funds plc Employee Benefit Trust No.1 an Employee Benefit Trust for which SG Kleinwort Hambros Trust Company (CI) Limited acts as Trustee.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.