Premier Miton : Grant of Retention Award & Director Dealing

Grant of Retention Award & Director Dealing
Released : 09/03/2020
RNS Number : 5049F
Premier Miton Group PLC
09 March 2020
9 March 2020
Premier Miton Group plc
("Premier Miton" or the "Company")
Grant of Retention Award & Director Dealing
Premier Miton Group plc (AIM: PMI) announces that today, it has granted awards, subject to certain retention arrangements, of nil cost contingent share rights (the "Retention Award") over 2,075,000 ordinary shares of 0.02p each in the Company (the "Shares") to certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and other employees in accordance with the provisions of the 2016 LTIP Rules.
Vesting of the Retention Awards is subject to continued employment and malus and clawback provisions. These Retention Awards will usually vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant although they may vest earlier if there is a change of control event or, in certain circumstances, if a participant becomes a good leaver.
The Retention Awards will be satisfied from the MAM Funds plc Employee Benefit Trust No.1 an Employee Benefit Trust for which SG Kleinwort Hambros Trust Company (CI) Limited acts as Trustee.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Piers Harrison
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
I n i t i a l n o t i f i c a t i o n /
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
|
|
|
auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Premier Miton Group plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
|
|
|
|
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary Shares of 0.02p each in Premier Miton Group plc
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
ISIN: GB00BZB2KR63
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of Retention Award subject to a retention period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
9 March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading Venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enquiries:
|
|
Premier Miton Group plc
|
Tel: 01483 306090
|
|
Mike O"Shea
|
Numis Securities Limited
|
Tel: 020 7260 1000
|
(NOMAD and Broker)
|
Huw Jeremy / Kevin Cruickshank
|
|
Charles Farquhar
|
Liberum Capital Limited
|
Tel: 020 3100 2000
|
(Joint Broker)
|
Richard Crawley
|
|
Jamie Richards
|
Smithfield Consultants
|
Tel: 020 3047 2544
|
(Financial PR)
|
John Kiely
|
|
Andrew Wilde
|
Note to editors
|
|
About Premier Miton
|
Premier Miton Investors is focused on delivering good investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi‐asset, equity, absolute return and fixed income. The Company had assets under management of £11.6 billion as at 31 December 2019.
LEI Number: 213800LK2M4CLJ4H2V85
