Premier Oil : swings from loss to 2018 net profit of $133 million

"Looking to the year ahead, we have a highly cash generative production base, which is supported by a substantial hedging programme, an improved portfolio mix (underpinned by high margin Catcher barrels) and a tightly controlled cost base," the company said.

"This positions us well to deliver further debt reduction in 2019 while progressing our future growth projects to create material value to all of our stakeholders over the longer term."

For graphic on Premier Oil Debt, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2VIhqCm " target="_blank"> https://tmsnrt.rs/2VFzUn9For graphic on Premier Oil profit, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2VIhqCm

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)