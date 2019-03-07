Premier Oil : swings from loss to 2018 net profit of $133 million

Log in
0
03/07/2019 | 04:09am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Premier Oil swung to a net profit of $133.4 million in 2018 from a net loss of more than $250 million in the previous year, the British firm said on Thursday, adding it aimed to reduce its debt pile to potentially less than $2 billion by year-end.

"Looking to the year ahead, we have a highly cash generative production base, which is supported by a substantial hedging programme, an improved portfolio mix (underpinned by high margin Catcher barrels) and a tightly controlled cost base," the company said.

"This positions us well to deliver further debt reduction in 2019 while progressing our future growth projects to create material value to all of our stakeholders over the longer term."


For graphic on Premier Oil Debt, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2VIhqCm" target="_blank">https://tmsnrt.rs/2VFzUn9For graphic on Premier Oil profit, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2VIhqCm

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 480 M
EBIT 2018 516 M
Net income 2018 131 M
Debt 2018 2 380 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,70
P/E ratio 2019 9,53
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 796 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,64 $
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Richard Charles Durrant Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Williams Group Development & Operations Manager
Richard Andrew Rose Finance Director & Executive Director
Robin A. Allan Executive Director & Director-North Sea
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER OIL11.04%796
CONOCOPHILLIPS9.53%78 285
CNOOC LTD9.87%77 063
EOG RESOURCES INC.5.42%55 395
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.02%50 617
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.23%32 758
