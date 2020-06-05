Correction to Premier Oil-BP North Sea Assets Deal Article

Premier Oil and BP have agreed to amend the cash payment on completion of the acquisition of BP's Andrew Area and Shearwater assets to $210 million plus $115 million in future target-based payments, in addition to cash flows of $300 million that BP will retain. "Premier Oil Says Price of BP Acquisitions Slashed to $210 Mln Plus Targets" at 0708 GMT misstated in the headline and article that the price of the acquisition had been halved to $210 million plus $115 million in target-based payments, from $625 million. The correct version follows:

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Premier Oil PLC said Friday that the cash consideration on completion of the North Sea assets acquisition from BP PLC has been renegotiated to $210 million plus $115 million in target-based payments, and that it is raising $27.5 million via share issuing to fund part of the transaction.

The oil-and-gas company said BP has agreed to amend the terms for the acquisition of the Andrew Area and Shearwater assets in the U.K. North Sea, dividing the original consideration of $325 million into $210 million payable on completion plus $115 million payable based on higher future oil and gas prices. BP will also receive an additional $300 million via retained cash flows.

In addition, the expected abandonment obligations have been reduced to $240 million from $600 million.

The group said it will issue 82.5 million new shares to its largest creditor at a price of 26.69 pence (33.6 cents) a share, representing a 9.6% discount to the volume weighted average price over the last five days.

Premier Oil said it is discussing with some creditors about waiving financial covenants through September--the expected date for completion--and providing continued access to revolving credit facilities.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT