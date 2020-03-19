Premier Oil : Conclusion of court hearing

Conclusion of court hearing

Released : 19 Mar 2020 16:21

RNS Number : 8623G

Premier Oil PLC

19 March 2020

Premier Oil plc

"Premier"

Conclusion of court hearing

19 March 2020

Premier announces that the hearing to sanction the creditor schemes of arrangement concluded today in the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Court approval of the schemes is required to provide lender consent for the announced UK North Sea Acquisitions, related funding arrangements and extension of Premier's credit facilities. Premier will provide a further update to the market once the Judge has made her decision.

Enquiries

Premier Oil plc

Tony Durrant, CEO

Richard Rose, Finance Director

Tel: 0207 730 1111

Camarco

Billy Clegg

James Crothers

Tel: 020 3757 4983

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCKKCBDABKDCND