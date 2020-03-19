Log in
PREMIER OIL PLC

PREMIER OIL PLC

(PMO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 12:35:18 pm
16.59 GBp   +9.51%
12:28pPREMIER OIL : Conclusion of court hearing
11:37aBritain's oil industry calls on public purse as first fields shut
05:50aGlobal oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
Premier Oil : Conclusion of court hearing

03/19/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

Conclusion of court hearing

Released : 19 Mar 2020 16:21

RNS Number : 8623G

Premier Oil PLC

19 March 2020

Premier Oil plc

Conclusion of court hearing

19 March 2020

Premier announces that the hearing to sanction the creditor schemes of arrangement concluded today in the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Court approval of the schemes is required to provide lender consent for the announced UK North Sea Acquisitions, related funding arrangements and extension of Premier's credit facilities. Premier will provide a further update to the market once the Judge has made her decision.

Premier Oil plc

Tony Durrant, CEO

Richard Rose, Finance Director

Tel: 0207 730 1111

Camarco

Billy Clegg

James Crothers

Tel: 020 3757 4983

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Premier Oil plc published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 16:27:06 UTC
