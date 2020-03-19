Premier Oil : Conclusion of court hearing

Conclusion of court hearing
Premier announces that the hearing to sanction the creditor schemes of arrangement concluded today in the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Court approval of the schemes is required to provide lender consent for the announced UK North Sea Acquisitions, related funding arrangements and extension of Premier's credit facilities. Premier will provide a further update to the market once the Judge has made her decision.
