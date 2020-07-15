Log in
PREMIER OIL PLC

PREMIER OIL PLC

(PMO)
  Report
07/15 03:30:17 am
43.65 GBX   -3.66%
03:11aPremier Oil expects to make cash in 2020 based on current prices
RE
07/02Premier Oil drops acquisition of further stake in Tolmount project
RE
06/26PREMIER OIL : Results of AGM
AQ
Premier Oil expects to make cash in 2020 based on current prices

07/15/2020 | 03:11am EDT

North Sea focused oil and gas producer Premier Oil said on Wednesday it expected to make cash this year based on current futures contract prices, upgrading its outlook after saying in May it expected to be cash flow neutral this year.

It hedged just over a fifth of its output in the second half of the year at around $56 a barrel of oil equivalent. Current benchmark oil prices stand at around $43 a barrel.

It expects first-half revenue of about $530 million (£422 million), Premier said.

"As a result of the recent improvement in commodity prices together with the action taken by Premier during the first half of the year to reduce its 2020 expenditure, the Group now expects to be free cash flow positive (after interest) for full year 2020 based on the current forward curve," it said.

Net debt at Premier, which had a market capitalisation of $524 million before trading opened on Wednesday, stood at $1.97 billion at the end of June, broadly unchanged from December.

It is in discussions with creditors to extend debt maturities by more than two years into 2023.

Premier expects output of between 65,000 and 70,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day (boed) this year.

After BP sweetened the sale of some of its North Sea fields to Premier last month, the smaller group expects its output to rise by 17,000 boed from September.

Further growth later this year is due to come from the British Solan field at 10,000 boed as well as at least another 20,000 boed when its Tolmount gas project comes on line in the second quarter next year.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 2.07% 303.55 Delayed Quote.-35.43%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 43.08 Delayed Quote.-35.11%
PREMIER OIL PLC 12.66% 46.02 Delayed Quote.-53.86%
WTI -0.07% 40.465 Delayed Quote.-34.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 119 M - -
Net income 2020 -180 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 956 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 523 M 522 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 770
Free-Float 97,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,76 $
Last Close Price 0,57 $
Spread / Highest target 292%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Richard Charles Durrant Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Royston Wheaton Chief Operating Officer
Richard Andrew Rose Executive Director & Finance Director
Nic Braley Chief Commercial & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER OIL PLC-53.86%522
CNOOC LIMITED-32.72%51 152
CONOCOPHILLIPS-36.48%42 532
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-43.55%26 163
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-45.12%20 076
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-36.80%15 003
