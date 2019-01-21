Log in
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC (PTSG)
Premier Technical Services : Acquisition Announcement

01/21/2019

Premier Technical Services Group Plc Acquires Trinity Fire & Security Systems Ltd.

Premier Technical Services Group Plc (PTSG) is delighted to announce the acquisition of Trinity Fire & Security Systems Ltd (Trinity) a market-leading fire and security provider which has its Head Office in Exeter.

Paul Teasdale, PTSG's CEO, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Trinity as our latest addition to the group which enhances PTSG's strong presence in the fire and security systems market.

'Trinity brings with it 2,000 customers, 8,500 one to seven-year maintenance contracts, £24m of reoccurring revenue and an annual run rate of circa £40m with a forecasted EBITDA of £2.2m.

'This, combined with PTSGs already extensive customer base of over 18,000 customers, shows the potential we have in growing this business.

'Today's announcement marks a step-change in PTSG's growth story as we substantially enhance our leading position in fire solutions.

'Trinity is a highly complementary and attractive acquisition. Critically, it fits our clear acquisition model by presenting significant opportunities for cross-selling additional PTSG services whilst supporting our long-term goal of sector dominance.

'The transaction also reflects our determination to grow further our revenues from compliance-related services that now stand at record levels.

'Trinity's current main shareholders, including Andrew Cotton, Paul Clayton, Shaun Corbett and Rob Holliday will remain in the business to grow and expand its operations, which will be integrated into PTSG's Fire Solutions Division.'

PTSG wishes Trinity a very warm welcome into the group of companies and looks forward to working with the team.

PTSG on a Page (January 2019)

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 18:03:06 UTC
