Premier Technical Services : Administrators, Manchester

Administrators, Manchester

We have two great opportunities for Administrators to join one of our Manchester based teams in the Chadderton area.

UK Dry Riser Maintenance Ltd. tests and maintains dry riser fire protection systems. In-house specialist engineers work nationally, performing safety critical tests in accordance with BS9990 2015 using the latest digital flow and test equipment.

The Administration team is dedicated to providing an exceptional level of support to both external customers and the wider team, with responsibilities being allocated according to business need and each team members skill set. This could include providing information over the phone or e-mail, processing orders, generating test certificates or helping to support the Service team.

This is a busy team and our customers expect and deserve exceptional service, accurate reporting and timely certification.

To join us you will need:

Proven previous experience in an administrative role, ideally in a service environment with field based personnel

Strong IT skills including MS Outlook, Word and Excel

Excellent organisation skills with good attention to detail

To be professional, customer-focused, helpful and supportive to colleagues

To find out more or to send us your CV, please take a look at the information on our website and e-mail our HR team in the first instance at hr@ptsg.co.uk

Apply below