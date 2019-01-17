Log in
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC
Premier Technical Services : Electrician

01/17/2019

Electrician

PTSG Electrical Services - Kidderminster

PTSG Electrical Services have a vacancy for an Electrical Supervisor to work alongside our existing team from our Kidderminster office. PTSG provide Lightning Protection, Electronic Surge Protection, Power Earthing and Specialist Access Services.

The works will involve the Installation, Testing and Certification of Surge Protection Devices associated with Lightning Protection Systems.

Role - Working out of our Kidderminster office

  • Installation of Surge Protection Equipment to Mains Power Boards and Electrical Equipment at clients premises around the England/Wales area.
  • Testing Single/Three Phase Surge Protection Equipment to Electric Boards, CCTV, Fire Panels, BT Systems.
  • Undertake Surveys whilst on site.
  • Developing new leads and opportunities
  • Working to tight schedules

Package

  • Full time permanent position
  • Competitive Salary
  • Company vehicle package
  • 20 Day's holiday plus Bank Holidays

Essential criteria

  • Must have significant amount of recent experience working on industrial electrical installations, including Installation, inspection, testing.
  • Must have obtained an NVQ level 3 in electrical installation work or approved equivalent.
  • Qualified to City and Guilds standard (17th edition) or equivalent
  • Full, valid UK Driving Licence Completed a recognised electrical apprenticeship or equivalent.
  • Qualified to City and Guilds 2391/2394/5 - (inspection and testing) or equivalent.
  • Good IT and communication skills

Applications:

CV Applications are welcomed, and should be forwarded to:

Simon Wright - Surge Protection Manager

T: 01562 829565

e:swright@bestservices.co.uk

Apply below

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 15:18:05 UTC
