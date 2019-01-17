Premier Technical Services : Electrician

Electrician

PTSG Electrical Services - Kidderminster

PTSG Electrical Services have a vacancy for an Electrical Supervisor to work alongside our existing team from our Kidderminster office. PTSG provide Lightning Protection, Electronic Surge Protection, Power Earthing and Specialist Access Services.

The works will involve the Installation, Testing and Certification of Surge Protection Devices associated with Lightning Protection Systems.

Role - Working out of our Kidderminster office

Installation of Surge Protection Equipment to Mains Power Boards and Electrical Equipment at clients premises around the England/Wales area.

Testing Single/Three Phase Surge Protection Equipment to Electric Boards, CCTV, Fire Panels, BT Systems.

Undertake Surveys whilst on site.

Developing new leads and opportunities

Working to tight schedules

Package

Full time permanent position

Competitive Salary

Company vehicle package

20 Day's holiday plus Bank Holidays

Essential criteria

Must have significant amount of recent experience working on industrial electrical installations, including Installation, inspection, testing.

Must have obtained an NVQ level 3 in electrical installation work or approved equivalent.

Qualified to City and Guilds standard (17th edition) or equivalent

Full, valid UK Driving Licence Completed a recognised electrical apprenticeship or equivalent.

Qualified to City and Guilds 2391/2394/5 - (inspection and testing) or equivalent.

Good IT and communication skills

Applications:

CV Applications are welcomed, and should be forwarded to:

Simon Wright - Surge Protection Manager

T: 01562 829565

e: swright@bestservices.co.uk

Apply below