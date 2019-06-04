Premier Technical Services : Estimator

Estimator
PTSG Electrical Services - Kidderminster
PTSG Electrical Services have an exciting vacancy for an experienced Estimator to work alongside our existing Lightning Protection Installations team in the West Midlands/South West region, based at our Kidderminster office. PTSG provide Lightning Protection, Electronic Surge Protection, Power Earthing and Specialist Access Services. We are also a UK market leader and member of the Association of technical Lighting & Access Specialists (ATLAS).
Role
The role will be to work as a member of the regional estimating team. Responsible for quoting and converting a range of new build and retrofit projects across the region and ensuring that all incoming enquiries are responded to in a timely manner and followed to a successful conclusion.
You will build dynamic and long term relationships with our clients and other operational counterparts to ensure the smooth handover of projects to the contract management team.
Prepare and produce risk assessments, designs, quotations and specifications for lightning protection installation projects in response to enquiries
Ensure all quotations are technically sound and in accordance with the British and International standards
Generate new business opportunities
Managing clients' expectations and attending pre and post tender meetings.
Package
Full time permanent position
Competitive Salary
Company vehicle package
20 days holiday plus bank holidays
Essential Criteria
Must have design/estimating experience in lightning protection/earthing or related industry
Technical competence (ideally BS EN 62305 accreditation and/or a recognised electrical engineering qualification)
Good knowledge of all relevant UK and European standard relating to lightning protection and earthing.
Good written and verbal communication skills and customer service relationship building experience
Computer literacy (Word/Excel, risk assessment software)
Able to read and interpret drawings, schematics and specifications
To Apply
Please send your CV in the first instance to Adam Howard at AHoward@bestservices.co.uk
