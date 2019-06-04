Log in
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC

(PTSG)
Premier Technical Services : Estimator

06/04/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

Estimator

PTSG Electrical Services - Kidderminster

PTSG Electrical Services have an exciting vacancy for an experienced Estimator to work alongside our existing Lightning Protection Installations team in the West Midlands/South West region, based at our Kidderminster office. PTSG provide Lightning Protection, Electronic Surge Protection, Power Earthing and Specialist Access Services. We are also a UK market leader and member of the Association of technical Lighting & Access Specialists (ATLAS).

Role

The role will be to work as a member of the regional estimating team. Responsible for quoting and converting a range of new build and retrofit projects across the region and ensuring that all incoming enquiries are responded to in a timely manner and followed to a successful conclusion.

You will build dynamic and long term relationships with our clients and other operational counterparts to ensure the smooth handover of projects to the contract management team.

  • Prepare and produce risk assessments, designs, quotations and specifications for lightning protection installation projects in response to enquiries
  • Ensure all quotations are technically sound and in accordance with the British and International standards
  • Generate new business opportunities
  • Managing clients' expectations and attending pre and post tender meetings.

Package

  • Full time permanent position
  • Competitive Salary
  • Company vehicle package
  • 20 days holiday plus bank holidays

Essential Criteria

  • Must have design/estimating experience in lightning protection/earthing or related industry
  • Technical competence (ideally BS EN 62305 accreditation and/or a recognised electrical engineering qualification)
  • Good knowledge of all relevant UK and European standard relating to lightning protection and earthing.
  • Good written and verbal communication skills and customer service relationship building experience
  • Computer literacy (Word/Excel, risk assessment software)
  • Able to read and interpret drawings, schematics and specifications

To Apply

Please send your CV in the first instance to Adam Howard at AHoward@bestservices.co.uk

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 00:47:07 UTC
