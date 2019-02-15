Premier Technical Services : Estimator, Lightning Protection Installations

Estimator, Lightning Protection Installations

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced Estimator to join our regional Lightning Protection Installations team in the North West, based at our Manchester office.

With more than two decades of experience in the design, installation and testing of lightning protection and earthing systems, PTSG Electrical Services is the UK Market leader and member of the Association of Technical Lightning & Access Specialists (ATLAS).

Job Summary

As a member of the regional estimating team, you will build dynamic and long term relationships with clients. You will also work in close collaboration with other regional Estimators and operational colleagues ensuring the smooth handover of projects to a contract delivery team.

Key Responsibilities

Working to meet and exceed targets that will enable the business to grow, your main responsibilities will be to: • Prepare and produce risk assessments, designs, quotations and specifications for lightning protection installation projects in response to incoming enquiries

• Ensure all quotations are technically sound and in accordance with the prevailing British and International Standards governing lightning protection installation

• Follow up all quotations to a conclusion

• Generate new business opportunities by engaging in pro-active research and other available sources of project information

• Develop long-term relationships with existing accounts to ensure repeat business, as well as developing an ongoing pipeline of new customers

• Manage clients' expectations in line with our operational delivery capability

• Attend pre- and post- tender meetings as required Personal Profile

To undertake this role successfully you will have:

• Design/estimating experience in lightning protection/earthing or a related industry

• Technical competence (ideally BS EN 62305 & BS7430 & ENATS 41-24 accreditation and/or a recognised electrical engineering qualification)

• A good working knowledge of all relevant UK and European standards relating to lightning protection and earthing

• Auto Cad skills, with experience of producing designs in this format

• The ability to work both within a team and on own initiative

• Good written and verbal communication skills

• Attention to detail

• Customer service and relationship-building expertise

• Self-motivation and excellent time-management

• Ability to read and interpret drawings, schematics and specifications, and to produce lightning protection risk assessments, designs and layouts

• A full (clean) driving licence

To Apply

Please send your CV in the first instance to Scott Wildon at SWildon@bestservices.co.uk

Apply below