PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC

(PTSG)
04/12 11:19:08 am
86.95 GBp   +1.10%
Premier Technical Services : It's full speed ahead for PTSG's Electrical Services

04/12/2019 | 11:03am EDT

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has been contracted to provide electrical services for automotive giant Jaguar Land Rover at a number of different sites.

At Castle Bromwich, the company's Birmingham-based factory, PTSG Electrical Services Ltd. has a one-year contract to carry out fixed wire testing and inspection. At Jaguar Land Rover's non-production sites at Gaydon and Fen End in Warwickshire, and Whitley in Coventry, PTSG has won further one-year contracts for fixed wire testing and inspection, which are expected to continue for another two years.

The Group has built a strong working relationship with Jaguar Land Rover. Between 2016 and 2018 engineers from PTSG Electrical Services Ltd. worked on the design and installation of a lightning protection and earthing system at the Gaydon design and engineering centre.

A great many big brands have come to trust PTSG for the high-quality specialist services it delivers - not just electrical services. For example, the Group was originally commissioned by Marks and Spencer PLC to carry out fall arrest testing at a handful of its stores. This was extended to include cradle maintenance, lightning protection and fall arrest across more than 400 M&S stores nationwide. This bundled service provision is one of the distinguishing features of PTSG and has been instrumental in its continuing success.

Image credit: komarjohari.wordpress

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 15:02:06 UTC
