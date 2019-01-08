Premier Technical Services : It's ‘can-do' for PTSG in Canning Town

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has been contracted for a major project to deliver a range of fire solutions at Brunel Street Works - a residential-lead regeneration scheme in Canning Town, London.

Galliford Try Partnership is constructing 975 mixed-tenure homes at the site off Silvertown Way in Canning Town on behalf of Opal, a joint venture between Galliford Try and Thames Valley Housing. The £400m development project, which has a four-year construction programme, will see the homes built across five distinct blocks, ranging from nine to 26 storeys in height. PTSG's Fire Solutions division (north-west branch, formerly UKS) will deliver wet/dry risers, commercial and residential sprinkler systems across the whole project.

The project illustrates PTSG's rapidly growing capability in Fire Solutions. Since it was established in 2017, Fire Solutions has become the Group's second-largest division and as demand continues to grow, it could become the largest. PTSG delivers multiple niche specialist services and often forms sustainable relationships with clients who benefit from access and safety, electrical services and building access solutions, also offered by the Group.