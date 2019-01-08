Log in
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC (PTSG)
Premier Technical Services : It's ‘can-do' for PTSG in Canning Town

01/08/2019 | 05:09am EST

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has been contracted for a major project to deliver a range of fire solutions at Brunel Street Works - a residential-lead regeneration scheme in Canning Town, London.

Galliford Try Partnership is constructing 975 mixed-tenure homes at the site off Silvertown Way in Canning Town on behalf of Opal, a joint venture between Galliford Try and Thames Valley Housing. The £400m development project, which has a four-year construction programme, will see the homes built across five distinct blocks, ranging from nine to 26 storeys in height. PTSG's Fire Solutions division (north-west branch, formerly UKS) will deliver wet/dry risers, commercial and residential sprinkler systems across the whole project.

The project illustrates PTSG's rapidly growing capability in Fire Solutions. Since it was established in 2017, Fire Solutions has become the Group's second-largest division and as demand continues to grow, it could become the largest. PTSG delivers multiple niche specialist services and often forms sustainable relationships with clients who benefit from access and safety, electrical services and building access solutions, also offered by the Group.

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:08:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 70,0 M
EBIT 2018 14,8 M
Net income 2018 3,30 M
Debt 2018 15,5 M
Yield 2018 1,21%
P/E ratio 2018 50,34
P/E ratio 2019 16,89
EV / Sales 2018 2,84x
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
Capitalization 184 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,50  GBP
Spread / Average Target 68%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul William Teasdale Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Foley Chairman
Mark Ian Watford Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan Miles Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Peter Teasdale Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC7.19%234
HEXAGON-1.45%15 512
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-2.47%8 230
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-0.61%7 425
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC-1.09%7 280
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD5.49%5 962
