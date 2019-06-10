Log in
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC

Premier Technical Services : Lightning Conductor Adult Learner

06/10/2019 | 04:33am EDT

Premier Technical Services Group (PTSG) - West Midlands and South West

PTSG provide Lightning Protection, Power Earthing and Specialist Access Services working nationwide.

Due to continued expansion we have a vacancy for an adult learner to work alongside our existing team learning how to be a lightning conductor fitter through On Site Assessment Training.

Please note due to the location of our existing workforce we require the applicant to live in the Tamworth or Bristol area.

The works will involve the installation and upgrade of lightning protection systems on buildings and structures in line with BSEN62305 across a variety of sites throughout the West Midlands and South West of the country.

The applicant must be highly motivated and be physically fit/able and comfortable working at height, with the desire and motivation to work outdoors as part of a 2 man team.

Upon successful completion of the OSAT you will be receive an NVQ qualification which require training in the following:

  • Lightning Protection materials & components
  • Lightning Protection standards and working regulations
  • Safe use of hand tools
  • Safe use of Ladders
  • Application of fall restraint systems and full body harnesses
  • Working at Height awareness
  • Use of abrasive wheels
  • IPAF - Mobile Elevated Working Platform
  • PASMA - Scaffold tower erecting and dismantling
  • SSSTS - Site Supervisor Safety Training Scheme

Requirements:

  • Full, valid UK Driving Licence

Package:

  • Full time permanent position
  • Salary based on 47.5 hours per week minimum
  • 20 Day holiday plus Bank Holidays

Applications:

CV Applications are welcomed and should be forwarded to:

Jon Gilday - Operations Director - jgilday@bestservices.co.uk

Tel: - 07779 889933

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 08:32:02 UTC
