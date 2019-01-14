Premier Technical Services : Lightning Conductor Engineer

Lightning Conductor Engineer

BEST Services - West Midlands and South West

BEST Services provide Lightning Protection, Power Earthing and Specialist Access Services and are part of the PTSG Group (Premier Technical Services Group) working nationwide.

Due to continued expansion we have a vacancy for 2no. experienced Lightning Conductor Fitters to work alongside our existing team based from our Kidderminster office.

The works will involve the installation and upgrade of lightning protection systems on buildings and structures in line with BSEN62305 across a variety of sites throughout the West Midlands and South West of the country.

The applicant must be able to be an individual contributor and represent the company in a professional manner as a 1 man team and also work as part of a 2 man team to suit the operational requirements.

Requirements:

Must have significant amount of experience working on construction sites carrying out new installations in line with BSEN62305.

NVQ level 2 / 3 Lightning Conductor Engineer is preferred.

Full, valid UK Driving Licence

SSSTS / IPAF / PASMA qualifications desirable.

Package:

Full time permanent position

Salary based on 47.5 hours per week minimum

Company van with fuel card for business and personal use

20 Day holiday plus Bank Holidays

Applications:

CV Applications are welcomed and should be forwarded to:

Jon Gilday - Operations Director - jgilday@bestservices.co.uk

Tel: - 07779 889933

Apply below