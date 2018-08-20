Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Premier Technical Services : Notification of major holdings

08/20/2018 | 11:36am CEST
RNS Number : 2821Y
Premier Technical Services Grp PLC
20 August 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Premier Technical Services Group PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Danske Bank A/S

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Copenhagen, DK

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

DANSKE INVEST MANAGEMENT COMPANY (SOCIÉTE ANONYME)/DANSKE INVEST FCP LUXEMBOURG

DANSKE INVEST FUND MANAGEMENT LTD./DANSKE INVEST FINLAND

PROXY VOTES SUPPLIED BY INVESTERINGSFORENINGEN DANSKE INVEST

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

16/08/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

16/08/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% ofvoting rights throughfinancial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.30822

3.30822

110,435,195

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

2.9765

2.9765

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BV9FPW93

3,653,446

3.30822

SUBTOTAL 8. A

3,653,446

3.30822

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Danske Bank A/S

Danske Invest Management Company

Danske Bank A/S

Danske Invest Management A/S

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

Danske Invest Management A/S

The number and % of voting rights held

Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Europa Small cap (1,214,900 voting rights = 1.1001 %)

Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Europa Small cap akk.(191,457 = 0.17331 %)

The date until which the voting rights will be held

No expiry date

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Copenhagen

Date of completion

17 Aug 2018


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLKMGZRRGVGRZG

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 09:35:11 UTC
