Premier Technical Services : Our Bundled Services

I am Andrew Dack, Group Sales Director for PTSG.

PTSG, through its bundled services, offers a genuine multi-disciplinary capability to clients. This often provides them with the complete specialist services solution, with the following benefits:

one single point of contact for all services;

a far more focused approach to the servicing of their assets, keeping their building(s) in first-class operational order;

associated cost savings; and

by offering a bundled service we are able to ensure compliance on all services provided by PTSG.

During May 2019, I am pleased to report a number of bundled service contracts.

Churchill Retirement Living (Midlands) - Fire Solutions

Toyota (manufacturing plant in Derbyshire); Byrne Brothers (energy from waste plant in Bedfordshire); Acclaim; Ardmore; Briggs Living; Countryside; and Dornan - Electrical Services

I am supported in the Group Sales team by Shaun Caddick, who works with some of PTSG's biggest existing clients. His focus is on introducing multi-disciplinary service packages to them, finding ways of offering them more both in terms of volume and type of service.

Jason King is our Business Development and Tender Director. Jason is involved with the sale of Group services across a range of channels.