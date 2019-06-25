Log in
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC

Premier Technical Services : PTSG Fire Solutions Ltd sees further growth

06/25/2019 | 04:02am EDT

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) is delighted to announce a number of new additions to its Fire Solutions division.

The Group has several offices in the north west, from where its teams of engineers carry out the installation and maintenance of dry risers and sprinkler systems for clients nationwide. On 1st July, three new dry riser testing engineers and one sprinkler engineer will start with PTSG, bolstering its numbers and enabling its teams to increase their capacity.

PTSG Fire Solutions Ltd. was formed in 2017, starting with the provision of dry riser installations and maintenance. The addition of further services quickly followed, and the Group now offers a fully comprehensive range of fire solutions including safe cladding installation, wet and dry-risers installation and maintenance, sprinklers and other extinguisher systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting installation and testing.

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:01:13 UTC
