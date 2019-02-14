Log in
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC    PTSG   GB00BV9FPW93

PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC

(PTSG)
My previous session
Premier Technical Services : PTSG appoints two new senior leaders

02/14/2019 | 04:12am EST

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG), the UK's leading supplier of specialist services, has bolstered its already highly experienced leadership team with the appointment of a new Operations Director and a new Sales Director.

In February 2019 it was announced that Gerard Finlay had joined PTSG Electrical Services Ltd. as Operations Director for London and the South East. Mr Finlay has a wealth of industry experience gained in previous roles for the Ark Group PLC and the Omega Red Group. At PTSG, he is based in Witham and works for the Group's Lightning Protection Installation business.

Colin Henry has joined PTSG's high-level cleaning business, based in London - part of PTSG Building Access Specialists Ltd. Mr Henry is a seasoned Business Development professional and has managed all forms of cleaning, especially in technical and specialist environments. His skills and experience will be a great addition to the Group.

PTSG, following its recent 27th business acquisition, now has 1,200 industry specialists at 31 UK office locations. It means the company can be mobilised to respond to any request for specialist services nationwide. The Group has carved out a niche for its bundled service provision and is able to offer multiple services to keep all kinds of buildings and users safe, saving organisations the time and expense of finding several different providers.

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 09:11:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 70,0 M
EBIT 2018 14,8 M
Net income 2018 3,30 M
Debt 2018 15,5 M
Yield 2018 1,68%
P/E ratio 2018 36,15
P/E ratio 2019 11,76
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 132 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,50  GBP
Spread / Average Target 134%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul William Teasdale Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Foley Chairman
Mark Ian Watford Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan Miles Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Peter Teasdale Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC-23.02%170
HEXAGON13.48%17 286
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.14.90%9 898
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED12.15%8 347
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC4.22%7 990
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD16.06%6 656
