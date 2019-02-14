Premier Technical Services : PTSG appoints two new senior leaders

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG), the UK's leading supplier of specialist services, has bolstered its already highly experienced leadership team with the appointment of a new Operations Director and a new Sales Director.

In February 2019 it was announced that Gerard Finlay had joined PTSG Electrical Services Ltd. as Operations Director for London and the South East. Mr Finlay has a wealth of industry experience gained in previous roles for the Ark Group PLC and the Omega Red Group. At PTSG, he is based in Witham and works for the Group's Lightning Protection Installation business.

Colin Henry has joined PTSG's high-level cleaning business, based in London - part of PTSG Building Access Specialists Ltd. Mr Henry is a seasoned Business Development professional and has managed all forms of cleaning, especially in technical and specialist environments. His skills and experience will be a great addition to the Group.

PTSG, following its recent 27th business acquisition, now has 1,200 industry specialists at 31 UK office locations. It means the company can be mobilised to respond to any request for specialist services nationwide. The Group has carved out a niche for its bundled service provision and is able to offer multiple services to keep all kinds of buildings and users safe, saving organisations the time and expense of finding several different providers.