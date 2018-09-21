Premier Technical Services : PTSG banks on BNP Paribas

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has secured a contract with French banking group BNP Paribas. The international company is the world's eighth largest bank.

Launching in 1867, BNP Paribas is the first ever French banking company to set down roots in the UK. Currently operating in 75 different countries, the global banking giant employs around 189,000 workers worldwide.

PTSG has been awarded a contract for the glazing replacement works at the company's head offices at Harewood Avenue in London. 34 specialist glass panes have been ordered from Europe to be carefully installed in the internal office atrium. The work was carried out by specialist rope access teams utilising one of the safest and most cost-effective access methods available.

The Group's aim is to work closely with clients, tailoring its services to suit their requirements. Due to the live environment at the retail banking company, engineers will only visit the site at the weekend to carry out the critical works. PTSG has lots of experience in this sector, having previously worked closely with other multi-national banking groups including RBS and Lloyds Banking Group.