Premier Technical Services Group PLC

PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC (PTSG)
Premier Technical Services : PTSG doesn’t waste any time for Biffa

09/25/2018

Premier Technical Services Group PLC's (PTSG) Electrical Services division has been contracted to provide fixed wire testing for Biffa, the UK's second-largest waste management company.

Headquartered in High Wycombe, Biffa provides collection, recycling, treatment, disposal and energy generation services across four operating divisions. Founded by Richard Henry Biffa in 1912, the company services over 2.5 million households and collects 4.1 million bins per week within its municipal division.

This contract will see electrical engineers visiting all Biffa centres across the UK, including waste management sites, head offices and distribution centres. Fixed wire testing is a vital service protects buildings and employees from the two main electrical risks: fire and electrical shock.

Fixed wire testing is just one of the services performed by PTSG's Electrical Services division. The group is also a leading provider portable appliance testing, lightning protection and earthing services, helping to keep its clients' staff and customers safe.

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 08:08:04 UTC
