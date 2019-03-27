Log in
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC

PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC

(PTSG)
My previous session
Premier Technical Services : PTSG handed RoSPA Gold Medal, totalling eight consecutive health and safety Golds

0
03/27/2019

The strong health and safety record of Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has been recognised once again with another prestigious Gold Medal from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards are the longest-running awards scheme in the UK. The scheme, which examines the systems and processes of organisations from around the world, recognises achievement in health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement. PTSG received its eighth consecutive Gold in recognition of its practices and achievements in helping its engineers and operatives to get home safely at the end of the working day.

Julia Small, RoSPA's head of qualifications, awards and events, said: 'The RoSPA Awards have become the key fixture in the health and safety calendar with new sponsors and new awards this year including the Leisure Safety Awards, the Safe@Work Safe@Home Award and the Inspiration Awards. Highly-respected, with almost 2,000 participants every year, RoSPA award winners benefit from the wide-ranging rewards of improved sector reputation.'

PTSG will be presented with the award during a ceremony at Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Paul Teasdale, Chief Executive of PTSG, said: 'We are really pleased to be recognised once again for our safe working practices. Much of our work is incredibly intricate and undertaken at height and in other hazardous conditions. Consequently, there can be no margin for error and we must continue to work tirelessly, and without complacency, for our +20,000 customers across 180,000 sites nationwide and overseas. Our aim is to preserve and properties whilst protecting people and places.

'The RoSPA Gold Medal comes just a few weeks after we received an International Safety Award with Distinction from the British Safety Council. We will continue to uphold our high standards of safety across all four divisions of the Group, working to the maxim, 'If it can't be done safely, we don't do it.''

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 08:59:03 UTC
