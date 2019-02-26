Log in
Premier Technical Services : PTSG is firstport of call for specialist services

02/26/2019 | 04:38am EST

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) is currently managing the entire lightning protection systems portfolio of work for FirstPort Property Management Services, as well as a number of other specialist services.

FirstPort is the largest residential property manager in the UK, with a strong national presence, caring for over 185,000 properties. Earlier this month it was named one of the UK's top employers, and PTSG is delighted to have the opportunity to provide multi-disciplinary services to ensure its buildings are safe and compliant for all users.

PTSG's bundled service delivery is one aspect of its business that differentiates it from its competitors. An increasing number of clients contract one of the Group's divisions to provide a specific service. This is often extended to include more services from the same division (e.g. fixed wire testing in addition to portable appliance testing) or other kinds of specialist services. Access & Testing, Electrical Services, Building Access Specialists and Fire Solutions are the Group's four discrete business divisions that work in a complementary way to save clients the time and cost of finding multiple providers.

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 09:37:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 70,0 M
EBIT 2018 14,8 M
Net income 2018 3,30 M
Debt 2018 15,5 M
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 43,07
P/E ratio 2019 14,01
EV / Sales 2018 2,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 159 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,50  GBP
Spread / Average Target 96%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul William Teasdale Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Foley Chairman
Mark Ian Watford Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan Miles Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Peter Teasdale Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC-8.27%209
HEXAGON19.83%18 190
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.28.52%11 024
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED13.66%8 492
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC13.74%8 372
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD24.07%6 824
