Premier Technical Services : PTSG lands specialist services contract at Manchester Airport

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has been contracted to provide a variety of specialist services at Manchester Airport - the UK's busiest airport outside London.

Main contractor ISS hired PTSG for the inspection of cradles and dry riser systems and the testing of lightning protection systems at four buildings within the airport complex. Manchester Airport comprises three passenger terminals and a goods terminal. It offers flights to 199 destinations, placing it thirteenth globally for total destinations served.

PTSG has a successful track record of delivering specialist services at major international airports. In 2011, the Group's Electrical Services engineers carried out inspections to the lightning protection systems at the construction site of Hamad International Airport (formerly known as Doha International Airport) in Qatar.

At Heathrow Airport, PTSG provided testing and inspection of fall arrest systems for Mitie over a three-year period. The Group's Fire Solutions division is currently involved in a long-standing contract to maintain life safety systems across terminals 1, 2 and 3.

image credit: commons.wikimedia.org