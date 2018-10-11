Log in
Premier Technical Services : PTSG powers up at Marchwood Power Station

10/11/2018 | 12:33pm CEST

Premier Technical Services Group PLC's (PTSG) Electrical Services division is due to carry out various earthing improvements and an upgrade of the existing lightning protection system at Marchwood Power Station.

Located next to Southampton Water, the power plant began commercially generating electricity in December 2009 and officially opened its doors the following month. The station generates enough electricity to supply nearly one million homes and approximately 895MW of electricity for the National Grid overall.

The contract will see the Group's skilled engineers visiting the site to update the current earthing system and to provide a retrofit upgrade to a previous lightning protection system.

PTSG has carried out a large amount of work for clients in the energy sector, having recently worked with BP, Drax power station and Lynemouth power station. PTSG's engineers are able to carry out various specialist high-level works without disrupting the live environment of these high-risk sites, allowing work to be carried out safely and efficiently.

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:32:08 UTC
