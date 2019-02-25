Premier Technical Services : PTSG protects Welsh base of world-leading chemicals supplier

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has won a major contract to carry out works at Lubrizol Warwick Chemicals' plant.

Lubrizol Warwick Chemicals leads the world in TAED (tetraacetylethylenediamine) manufacture and supply for the detergent and biocides industries, for hygienically clean clothes and dishes. The company's Mykon products are produced across five continents, in over 50 countries. Its state-of-the-art plant is in Holywell, North Wales, where PTSG's Electrical Services engineers will carry out vital remedial works to the existing lightning protection system.

PTSG has become the trusted name in the UK for the installation, test and maintenance of lightning protection and earthing systems. With 13 office locations throughout the UK, PTSG Electrical Services Ltd. has the expertise and resources to respond to calls in any location, delivering first-class results. It has led to a contract renewal rate in excess of 88% for the last few years, speaking of the satisfaction among its customers.