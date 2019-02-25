Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier Technical Services Group PLC    PTSG   GB00BV9FPW93

PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC

(PTSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Premier Technical Services : PTSG protects Welsh base of world-leading chemicals supplier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 06:17am EST

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has won a major contract to carry out works at Lubrizol Warwick Chemicals' plant.

Lubrizol Warwick Chemicals leads the world in TAED (tetraacetylethylenediamine) manufacture and supply for the detergent and biocides industries, for hygienically clean clothes and dishes. The company's Mykon products are produced across five continents, in over 50 countries. Its state-of-the-art plant is in Holywell, North Wales, where PTSG's Electrical Services engineers will carry out vital remedial works to the existing lightning protection system.

PTSG has become the trusted name in the UK for the installation, test and maintenance of lightning protection and earthing systems. With 13 office locations throughout the UK, PTSG Electrical Services Ltd. has the expertise and resources to respond to calls in any location, delivering first-class results. It has led to a contract renewal rate in excess of 88% for the last few years, speaking of the satisfaction among its customers.

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 11:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES
06:17aPREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG protects Welsh base of world-leading chemicals..
PU
02/22PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG provides lightning protection at University of..
PU
02/21PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG to deliver further projects for Galliford Try
PU
02/21PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : Statement re share price movement
PU
02/20PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : Salford City Council puts its trust in PTSG
PU
02/20PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG to provide lightning protection at North Manch..
PU
02/19PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : Estimating Coordinator (Nottingham)
PU
02/19PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : The importance of safety when working at height
PU
02/15PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : Estimator, Lightning Protection Installations (West..
PU
02/15PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : Estimator, Lightning Protection Installations
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 70,0 M
EBIT 2018 14,8 M
Net income 2018 3,30 M
Debt 2018 15,5 M
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 43,58
P/E ratio 2019 14,18
EV / Sales 2018 2,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 159 M
Chart PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Technical Services Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,50  GBP
Spread / Average Target 94%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul William Teasdale Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Foley Chairman
Mark Ian Watford Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan Miles Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Peter Teasdale Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC-7.19%207
HEXAGON19.00%17 985
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.29.59%11 116
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED13.75%8 498
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC13.80%8 377
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD17.97%6 821
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.